Ghanaian streamer OK Elvis has reacted to his nomination for the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards (YEAs) describing it as receiving love back from home.

For the content creator, who has built a brand representing Ghanaian culture to global audiences, the recognition by YEAs means everything.

OK Elvis is up for the Social Media Star (Diaspora) award at the fourth edition of YEAs. He is facing off with Ohemaa Connie, Obaa Cee, Naana Donkor Arthur (NDA), and Kofi Gabs with voting expected to close on November 20, 2025.

Reacting in an interview with YEN.com.gh, OK Elvis noted that his nomination showed how well he is representing Ghana abroad.

"Being recognised by a platform back home means a lot because it shows that the work I'm doing is reaching beyond where I live. I've always wanted my content to represent Ghana in a positive and entertaining way, so this nomination feels like Ghana is showing me love back," he said.

The streamer noted that the nomination has arrived at a pivotal moment in his streaming career, and he feels both validated and motivated.

"At this stage, it’s both motivation and validation. I’ve been putting in the work, building a brand from scratch, and sometimes you wonder if people truly notice.

"This nomination tells me the consistency is paying off and that my impact is being felt both in Ghana and abroad," he said.

He added that despite living abroad, he has always maintained an unbreakable connection to his homeland and thus infuses his content with Ghanaian culture.

"Ghana lives in me From the way I talk, dress, joke, and even the music I play on stream, it's all Ghanaian."

His conscientious effort to focus his content on everything Ghana, he explained, was to change global perceptions of Ghana.

"I wanted the world to see that Ghana is more than what the media shows — it’s full of creativity, humour, and heart. I realised that through my personality and perspective, I could make Ghanaian culture more relatable and entertaining for people everywhere and I'm happy I have been recognised for that."

OK Elvis almost always has a Ghana flag behind him during his streams as show in the video below:

With his nomination for the YEN Entertainment Awards 2025, OK Elvis continues to prove that authentic cultural representation, combined with creative excellence, can resonate with audiences worldwide while keeping home close to heart.

