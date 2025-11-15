Okomfo Black has reacted to allegations about the late singer Castro Da Destroyer being his real father

Some netizens flooded the comment section of Mzbel's son's post to reiterate Afia Schwarzenegger's claims

The 12-year-old Okomfo Black responded to the allegations raised by the netizens, denying the claims

Veteran Ghanaian singer Mzbel's son, Aaron Amoah, popularly known as Okomfo Black, has responded to claims by some netizens that he is the son of his mother's late colleague, Castro Da Destroyer.

During a TikTok live session in March 2025, Afia Schwarzenegger alleged that the late musician Castro, who mysteriously disappeared in 2014, was Okomfo Black's father.

While interacting with her followers, she played one of Mzbel's hit tracks, Yopoo, featuring Castro, and paused to share the unsolicited information.

Afia Schwarzenegger's allegations stirred speculation among Ghanaians, who questioned the identity of Okomfo Black's father.

Mzbel denies Schwar's claims about her son

Weeks after Schwar's video, Mzbel denied claims that the late musician Castro, who was officially declared dead in 2021, was the father of her son.

Speaking in an interview, the veteran singer noted that she last saw Castro after they joined their colleagues to compose a tribute song for the late Buk Bak member Ronnie Coaches, who passed away at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra from a heart attack on November 21, 2013.

The veteran hiplife musician noted that she gave birth to her son, Okomfo Black, years after her friendship with the late Castro ended.

She said the Toffee hitmaker was still alive when she gave birth to her son. She questioned why Afia Schwarzenegger and others would assume that her late colleague was the biological father of her son.

The Awoso Me hitmaker stated that she would not be forced to share the true identity of Adepa's biological father with the public.

Mzbel noted that her son knew his real father and had a good relationship with him. She said her son was brilliant and would not share his father's identity in public.

Below is the TikTok video of Mzbel addressing Afia Schwarzenegger's allegations:

Okomfo Black reacts to Castro allegations

On Friday, November 14, 2025, Okomfo Black took to his official TikTok page to share a video of himself and Mzbel conversing in their home.

The singer's son, who currently attends a software engineering school, answered his mother's questions about coding.

Okomfo Black also engaged in a debate with Mzbel, who probed further. In the video's caption, he asked if anyone in the comments section could verify his information, as his mother was confused.

In the comments section, two individuals who watched the video raised the allegations about Castro being his biological father.

One person, @locally_global_, called Mzbel's son "Junior Castro," while another TikToker, @hidden.truth69, alleged that he bore a striking resemblance to the late musician.

In response, Okomfo Black dismissed the allegation, stating that the speculation that Castro was his real father was untrue.

He wrote:

"That's not true 😂."

The TikTok video of Okomfo Black interacting with his mother is below:

