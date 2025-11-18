Stephen Amoah has responded to allegations about him being involved in Samuel Aboagye's family's DNA test saga

In an interview with Blakk Rasta, the Nhyiaeso MP expressed his readiness to undergo a DNA test to prove his innocence

Stephen Amoah also detailed the possible reason behind Samuel Aboagye's family and Abigail Salami's ongoing dispute

The Member of Parliament for the Nhyiaeso constituency, Stephen Amoah, has declared his intention to clear his name amid allegations of his involvement in the late Samuel Aboagye's family DNA test saga.

The late Samuel Aboagye's family has been involved in a dispute with his widow, Abigail Salami, since the politician died with seven others while on board the Ghana Air Force Z-9 helicopter that crashed near Obuasi on August 6, 2025.

On Tuesday, November 11, 2025, news emerged that the late Samuel Aboagye's family had taken the deceased's US-based wife to the Obuasi District Court.

Samuel Aboagye's widow, family battle over DNA

According to several media reports, the dispute between the late Samuel Aboagye's family and his widow stemmed from a disagreement over a DNA test for the deceased's little daughter.

The issues between the two parties arose after the ruling NDC government requested DNA samples from immediate family members to identify the remains of the helicopter crash victims before they were flown to South Africa for testing.

Reports also indicated that Samuel Aboagye's wife had repeatedly refused to allow the government to conduct a DNA test on her young daughter.

A DNA sample was later taken from another relative to help the authorities with the identification of the remains.

The family of the late NADMO Deputy Director General has also accused his widow, Abigail, of allegedly engaging in a secret romantic relationship with a prominent MP before and after her husband's demise.

Samuel Aboagye's family has also publicly levelled further allegations against the widow regarding her marriage to the deceased.

Other reports indicated that Abigail Salami had also filed a case at the court, calling on a judge to block the family's attempt to conduct a DNA test on her daughter.

The TikTok video with details of the court case between Samuel Aboagye's family and his wife, Abigail Salami, is below:

Stephen Amoah ready for DNA test

In a phone interview with controversial radio presenter Blakk Rasta on his Black Pot show, Stephen Amoah reiterated his intention to sue Samuel Aboagye's family over allegations of being Abigail's secret romantic partner.

The Nhyiaeso MP noted that he was ready to undergo a DNA test to exonerate himself from the issue and prove that he was not the biological father of her child.

He maintained his innocence, noting that he had never harboured any intentions of engaging in secret affairs with married women.

He said:

"I am taking the matter to court, and the DNA test would surely come in. I am 100% ready. Why would I go and impregnate somebody's wife?"

Stephen Amoah noted that his mother, who is over 100 years old, had become traumatised by the allegations from Samuel Aboagye's family against him.

The Nhyiaeso constituency MP claimed that the late Samuel Aboagye's family was probably fighting his widow for financial and property gains.

The video of Stephen Amoah speaking about his readiness for a DNA test is below:

Abigail Salami responds to DNA test saga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abigail Salami responded to the allegations against her by Samuel Aboagye's family over the DNA test saga.

In an alleged interview with Blakk Rasta, the late politician's widow dismissed claims that her late husband had doubts about being their child's father.

Abigail also declared her intention to withdraw her case from court and allow a DNA test on her daughter.

