Controversial Ghanaian media personality and musician Abubakar Ahmed, popularly known as Blakk Rasta, has shared an alleged response from the late Samuel Aboagye's widow, Abigail Salami, to the ongoing DNA test saga.

The family of the late Obuasi East NDC parliamentary candidate has been embroiled in a dispute since the politician's tragic demise in the August 6 helicopter crash.

On Tuesday, November 11, 2025, reports emerged that the late Samuel Aboagye's family had sued the deceased's US-based wife, Abigail Salami, in the Obuasi District Court.

According to an Angel 96.1 FM's court correspondent, the dispute between the late politician's family and his widow stemmed from a disagreement over a DNA test for the deceased's daughter.

The reporter noted that the issues arose after the government requested DNA samples from immediate family members to identify the remains of the helicopter crash victims before they were flown to South Africa for testing.

Reports also indicated that Samuel Aboagye's wife repeatedly refused to allow the government to conduct the DNA test on her young daughter.

A DNA sample was later taken from another relative to help the authorities with the identification of the remains.

The late Samuel Aboagye's family has also accused his widow, Abigail, of allegedly engaging in a secret romantic relationship with a prominent MP before and after his demise.

They also levelled other allegations against the late politician's widow. Other reports indicated that Abigail Salami had also filed a case at the court, calling on them to block the family's attempt to obtain a DNA test.

Blakk Rasta shares Abigail's alleged response

Speaking on his The Black Pot show, Blakk Rasta detailed an alleged off-the-record conversation he had with the US-based Abigail Salami regarding the accusations against her.

According to the radio presenter, the late Samuel Aboagye's widow claimed that her husband had never questioned the paternity of their little daughter before his tragic death.

He claimed that Abigail stated that she and her late husband experienced some marital issues, but the paternity of their child was never a concern in their marriage.

According to him, the late politician's widow claimed that she was surprised by the accusations from her late husband's family.

Blakk Rasta also claimed that Abigail expressed her intention to withdraw her case from court and conduct the DNA test on her daughter to honour her late husband.

