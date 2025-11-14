Stephen Amoah has responded to some allegations from Blakk Rasta over the DNA test saga involving the late Samuel Aboagye's family members

In an interview, the Nhyiaeso denied having a romantic relationship with the late politician's widow, Abigail Salami, despite knowing her

Stephen Amoah also recounted his last encounter with Samuel Aboagye's widow and threatened to file a lawsuit against Blakk Rasta over the allegations

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Nhyiaeso Constituency, Stephen Amoah, has responded to some allegations from media personality Blakk Rasta regarding his involvement in the late Samuel Aboagye's family's DNA test saga.

The family of the late Obuasi East NDC parliamentary candidate has been embroiled in a dispute since the politician's tragic demise in the August 6 helicopter crash.

On Tuesday, November 11, 2025, reports emerged that the late Samuel Aboagye's family had sued the deceased's US-based wife, Abigail Salami, in the Obuasi District Court.

According to an Angel 96.1 FM's court correspondent, the dispute between the late former Obuasi East NDC parliamentary candidate's family and wife related to a disagreement over a DNA test for the deceased's daughter.

The reporter noted that the issues arose after the government requested DNA samples from immediate family members to identify the remains of the helicopter crash victims before they were flown to South Africa for testing.

Reports also indicated that Samuel Aboagye's wife repeatedly refused to allow the government to conduct the DNA test on her young daughter.

Another relative of the deceased stood in her child's place instead to help the authorities with the identification of the remains.

The late Samuel Aboagye's family has accused the wife, Abigail, of allegedly engaging in a secret romantic relationship with a prominent MP before and after his demise. They also levelled other allegations against the late politician's widow

Other reports indicated that Abigail Salami had also filed a case at the court, calling on them to block the family's attempt to obtain a DNA test.

The TikTok video with details of the court case between Samuel Aboagye's family and his wife, Abigail Salami, is below:

Blakk Rasta levels allegations against Stephen Amoah

In a viral TikTok video, Blakk Rasta alleged that Stephen Amoah, popularly known as Sticka, was the mystery MP named in the ongoing DNA test saga.

The controversial media personality claimed that the late Samuel Aboagye's family had confirmed to him that the Nhyiaeso MP was the alleged lover of the deceased's wife, Abigail.

According to him, the late Samuel Aboagye's family alleged that the deceased always complained about the legislator before he died.

The TikTok video of Blakk Rasta levelling allegations against Stephen Amoah is below:

Stephen Amoah responds to Blakk Rasta's allegations

In an interview with veteran broadcaster Kwame Nkrumah Tikese on Friday, November 14, 2025, Stephen Amoah denied the allegations from Blakk Rasta and others that he had been in a secret affair with the late Samuel Aboagye's wife.

He noted that he knew Abigail but had not seen or spoken with her for almost seven years before meeting her at her husband's funeral. He claimed that she was not the type of person to have an affair with two men at the same time.

He said:

"If I say I don't know the girl (Abigail), then I am a liar. I haven't seen her for almost seven years now. She is not the type of lady to have an affair with two men at the same time, from the way I know her."

Stephen Amoah stated that he was not interested in joining the public discourse about the matter. He noted that he gathered evidence and would hire a good lawyer to file a defamation lawsuit in court.

The TikTok video of Stephen Amoah responding to Blakk Rasta's allegations is below:

Stephen's response to Blakk Rasta stirs reactions

Source: YEN.com.gh