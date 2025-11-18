An old video showing Akosua Serwaa's presence at Daddy Lumba's mother Ama Saah's funeral in 2002 has resurfaced amid family dispute

In the video, the late singer's first wife was spotted paying her last respects and comforting her husband before her mother-in-law's burial

An old video showing Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, at her late mother-in-law, Ama Saah's, funeral in 2002 has resurfaced amid the ongoing dispute between the late singer's family members.

Old video of Akosua Serwaa with Daddy Lumba at her late mother-in-law Cecilia Ama Saah's funeral emerges amid an ongoing family dispute. Photo source: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, DADDY LUMBA, Bigscout Media

The family of the late Daddy Lumba has been involved in a feud since he passed away at the age of 60 on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

The late singer's two wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni, have been at the centre of the dispute over who should perform the widowhood rites at the funeral service as the legitimate spouse.

The ongoing drama saw Daddy Lumba's first wife and his elder sister, Ernestina Fosu, file suit against the second wife, their family head Abusuapanin Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene, and Transition Funeral Home over the burial service.

Akosua Serwaa accused the family head of sidelining her from decisions about the funeral arrangements and sought an interlocutory injunction to halt her husband's burial from taking place on December 6, 2025.

Despite a judge dismissing her injunction application, she still has a case, where she has called on the Kumasi High Court to recognise her as Daddy Lumba's only surviving wife, which Odo Broni has also counterclaimed.

The court proceedings have begun, with the supporters and legal representatives of both parties visiting the court for daily proceedings.

Akosua seen at Daddy Lumba's mother's funeral

In an old video shared by abroad-based blogger Bigscout Media on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, Akosua Serwaa was seen in her black cloth mourning her late mother-in-law, Ama Saah.

Daddy Lumba's first wife broke down in tears as she saw her late mother-in-law's remains lying in a casket as she paid her last respects.

Akosua Serwaa later fell on the casket as she continued to grieve while inside a room with her sisters-in-law Faustina and Ernestina Fosu.

Akosua Serwaa is selected by Daddy Lumba's grandmother as the late singer's sole wife over Odo Broni. Image credit: DrMahamuduBawumia, @ghananewsasem1/TikTok, DaddyLumba

Daddy Lumba was also seen in an emotional state and accompanied by his former protégé Papa Shee.

Akosua Serwaa later sat beside her late husband as they observed the funeral rites. Her family later presented several items to perform her traditional rites as the daughter-in-law of the late Ama Saah in accordance with the Ashanti tradition.

The late highlife legend's first wife later consoled her husband and offered comforting as he cried on her shoulders over the death of his mother.

