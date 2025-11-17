A photo showing Daddy Lumba’s late mother, Ama Saah, and his sisters Ernestina and Faustina at his traditional wedding to Akosua Serwaa has surfaced online

The image has gone viral amid the ongoing legal battle between his two widows, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni, over who should be recognised as his legal spouse

According to reports, Daddy Lumba married Akosua Serwaa in a customary ceremony at Bomso in 1991 before formalising it under German civil law in 2004

A photo of Daddy Lumba's mother, Ama Saah, and his two sister, Ernestina and Faustina, attending his traditional wedding surfaces on social media.

The photo, shared to TikTok by a diehard Daddy Lumba fan, Ohemaa Lumba, has surfaced amid the ongoing court case between his two widows over who should be recognised as his legal spouse.

Ghanaian highlife legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, died on July 26, 2025, sparking a feud between his two surviving spouses.

His longtime wife, Akosua Serwaa, dragged his second wife, Odo Broni, to the Kumasi High Court, seeking a declaration that she is the only legal spouse of the late musician.

Daddy Lumba’s marriage to Akosua Serwaa

According to reports, Daddy Lumba married Akosua Serwaa in the customary Ghanaian tradition at Bomso near the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in 1991.

Their marriage was witnessed by members of both families in a lovely ceremony to celebrate their union.

In the throwback photo shared by Ohemaa Lumba, the late musician’s mother, Cecilia Ama Saah, was seen smiling as she stood with her children, Ernestina Fosuh, popularly known as Akosua Brimpongmaa, and Faustina Fosu.

Daddy Lumba’s stepfather, Nana Adu Mensah of Jamasi-Kyekyewere, popularly known as General Polipo, was also in the shot, as were two young nephews of the late legend.

The photo sparked reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians holding it as another piece of evidence that Akosua Serwaa is truly Daddy Lumba’s legal wife.

Following their customary marriage, Daddy Lumba married Akosua Serwaa under German civil law in 2004.

Below is the TikTok photo of Daddy Lumba’s family at his traditional wedding.

