Akosua Serwaa Presents Marriage Certificate and Wedding Photos to Kumasi High Court
- Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, has presented photos, videos, and official documents to the Kumasi High Court seeking to confirm her status as the late musician's only legal spouse
- During a November 11 hearing, her legal team reportedly also presented a list of witnesses to testify on her behalf when the case begins on November 17
- Akosua Serwaa sued Daddy Lumba's second wife, Odo Broni, at the Kumasi High Court, seeking a declaration that she is the late singer's only wife
Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, has presented evidence that she was the late musician’s sole legal spouse to the Kumasi High Court.
The latest hearing in the case between Akosua Serwaa and her late husband’s second wife, Priscilla Ofori Atta, popularly known as Odo Broni, occurred at the Kumasi High Court on November 11.
Akosua Serwaa, who married Daddy Lumba in the early 1990s, has sued Odo Broni, whom the musician lived with and welcomed six children in the latter part of his life.
She has asked the Kumasi High Court to declare her as Daddy Lumba’s sole legal spouse and, subsequently, the only person allowed to perform widowhood rites at his funeral.
Akosua Serwaa presents evidence of Lumba marriage
According to Evangelist Papa Shee, a close friend and confidante of both Daddy Lumba and Akosua Serwaa, her legal team provided irrefutable proof that she was married to the late musician during the November 11 hearing.
He said the proof included her photos of her traditional wedding with Daddy Lumba in Ghana in 1991 and their civil wedding in Germany in 2004, as well as their civil marriage certificate from German authorities.
Papa Shee added that they also presented photos and videos from Akosua Serwaa’s mother’s funeral in 2018, during which Daddy Lumba performed the necessary rites as a son-in-law, proving they were married.
He added that other pieces of evidence would be added and called on all supporters of Akosua Serwaa to feel assured that they would secure victory.
Below is the TikTok video of Papa Shee speaking about Akosua Serwaa's new evidence.
Akosua Serwaa’s lawyer speaks
Following the court hearing, Akosua Serwaa’s lawyer also addressed the media and shared details of the next steps in the case.
He stated that they presented all their documents and evidence to the court and that lawyers for the defendants also did the same.
Kusi said that they also presented their witness list and that the judge had scheduled Monday, November 17, for the commencement of the substantive case.
Below is the TikTok video of Akosua Serwaa's lawyer speaking about the latest developments in her case.
