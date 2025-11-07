Roman Fada has responded to the accusations levelled against him in Akosua Serwaa's recent press statement

In an interview, the late Daddy Lumba's manager denied claims that he was sharing funeral invitations to people

Roman Fada also addressed the allegations about his dismissal from Daddy Lumba's camp before the singer's demise

The manager of the late Daddy Lumba, Philip Kwabena Agyeman Appiah-Kubi, known popularly as Roman Fada, has reacted to the recent warning from Akosua Serwaa and her camp.

On Thursday, November 6, 2025, Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, and elder sister, Ernestina Fosu, issued a press statement to warn Roman Fada for sharing unauthorised information about the late highlife singer's funeral.

They warned him to desist from spreading false information and sending out funeral invitations that do not come from the family.

In the statement, they accused Roman Fada of parading himself in public as the late Daddy Lumba's manager, a role they claimed he was officially relieved of by the singer before his death.

Akosua Serwaa and Ernestina Fosu's press statement also indicated that the artiste manager was not a member of their family and did not have any moral, legal, or traditional authority to speak or act on their behalf.

Roman Fada responds to Akosua Serwaa's statement

In response to Akosua Serwaa and Ernestina's press statement in an interview with media personality Kofi Adoma Nwanwani on Kofi TV, Roman Fada recounted his recent visit to Reverend Opambour's church after travelling to Kumasi.

He emphatically denied claims that he was going around to distribute Daddy Lumba's funeral service invitations to people amid the dispute between members of his family.

Roman Fada also noted that the late singer's family head, Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene, and the funeral committee had not printed any invitation cards yet.

The artiste manager stated that he specifically travelled to Kumasi for matters relating to his political party, the Ghana Freedom Party, and not because of Daddy Lumba's funeral preparations.

He noted that he would not publicly reply to Akosua Serwaa and Ernestina's accusations against him.

He said:

"Only sensible people will understand sensible people. I am making it clear that I have not visited people to share invitations for Daddy Lumba's funeral. Anyone who had received any invitation should come and speak out publicly."

Roman Fada stated that he had an excellent father-son relationship with Daddy Lumba before his death and that he had been a devout servant who had profound respect for him.

He also criticised Ghanaians who have levelled several allegations and blasted him on social media amid the ongoing dispute over his late boss's funeral arrangements.

Roman Fada also denied Akosua Serwaa and Ernestina's claims that he had been dismissed from his role before the late Daddy Lumba's death.

The YouTube video of Roman Fada responding to Akosua Serwaa's warning is below:

Roman Fada's response to Akosua stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Evelyndankwah5938 commented:

"Please stay away from the funeral. Daddy Lumba has a family and they will handle their own affairs."

Sweetmoda1 said:

"He started all this nonsense about who is the wife and who is not because of that useless introduction he did at the house when the wife came."

SamanthaYeboah-w9u wrote:

"Tell people the truth even if it hurts, right? Roman Fada, you are not a family member. Stay away from any arrangements about Lumba's family. You will also be invited to the funeral as any normal person."

