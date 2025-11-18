A man described as the father of Daddy Lumba's Odo Broni was caught in an altercation at the Kumasi High Court on November 18, 2025

The man allegedly attacked some supporters of Lumba's Germany-based wife, Akosua Serwaa, for making unsavoury remarks about her

Videos of the incident have emerged online showing the confrontation and the explanation by the lady who claimed to have been attacked

A man purported to be the father of Odo Broni, the partner of late highlife musician Daddy Lumba, has been accused of attacking supporters of Lumba's Germany-based wife, Akosua Serwaa.

The accusation followed a reported altercation between the father of Odo Broni, known in private life as Priscilla Ofori, and supporters of Serwaa at the Kumasi High Court on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

Odo Broni's father allegedly confronts Akosua Serwaa's supporters at Kumasi High Court on November 18, 2025.

Confusion over Daddy Lumba's widowhood rites

Since his passing on July 26, 2025, there has been confusion about who should be the rightful widow of Daddy Lumba.

The impasse landed in court after Akosua Serwaa filed the suit claiming to have been excluded from the funeral preparations for her husband.

In her statement of claims, Akosua Serwaa accused Lumba's family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, of sidelining her to the point that she only learned of the announced funeral date through social media.

She also dismissed the claim of Odo Broni, who is known to have six children with the deceased, being Daddy Lumba's spouse, emphasising that she [Serwaa] remains the only woman legally married to the musician under German law.

Lumba's family, in a letter signed by Fati Ali-Yallah of Baba Jamal & Associates, responded to Akosua Serwaa, stating that she had no authority to tell the family how to conduct Daddy Lumba's funeral.

Claiming that Serwaa had returned her head drink, and thus traditionally dissolved her marriage with Lumba in 2018, the family declared Odo Broni as the only legitimate widow to undergo the widowhood rites.

The court started hearing the case about three weeks ago. An injunction application accompanying Serwaa's main suit and supported by Lumba's elder sister, Ernestina Fosu, a.k.a. Akosua Brempomaa, seeking to stop Lumba's family head from proceeding with the funeral, was dismissed on Tuesday, October 28, 2025.

Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni are in court over who should be his widow.

Akosua Serwaa's supporters accuse Odo Broni's father

At the latest hearing, the man described as Odo Broni's father appeared at court in the company of another man, described as Broni's uncle.

Reports on social media indicated that while passing by a group of Akosua Serwaa supporters, he heard something about his daughter that infuriated him. He thus confronted the lady who supposedly made the statement.

According to one of the ladies, Odo Broni's father crossed the road to confront them because one of Akosua Serwaa's supporters had insisted that his daughter was not married to Lumba before he passed.

The lady who was directly involved in the altercation with the supposed father of Odo Broni alleged that the man had threatened her life during their exchanges.

"The man threatened to take my life after attacking me with another person," she said.



In a video, the supposed father of Odo Broni was seen shouting and throwing his hands about.

Daddy Lumba's family votes: Akosua Serwaa wins

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba's family had selected Akosua Serwaa to perform the widowhood rites at his funeral.

She reportedly won overwhelmingly over Odo Broni after the family put the matter to a vote during a meeting.

The vote to choose between Serwaa and Odo Broni followed weeks of an impasse, which landed at the Manyhia Palace.

