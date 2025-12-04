Agradaa showed up in court once again over her appeal concerning the 15-year sentence handed to her

Her lawyer, in an interview with journalists, offered clarity on the current health condition of the evangelist

Netizens who reacted to the video have meanwhile shared varied opinions on the update given by the lawyer

The lawyer for Nana Agradaa, also known as Mama Pat, has offered clarity on concerns regarding the health condition of the embattled evangelist.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the court hearing on December 4 2025, the lawyer, in an interview, was quizzed about the current health condition of his client Agradaa.

With a bright smile, he allayed the fears of Agradaa’s supporters, saying the evangelist was in good health.

"By God’s grace and your prayers, she is doing well," he told the media.

He then called on the public to pray for Agradaa for a favourable outcome in the pending appeal.

The issues surrounding Agradaa's health popped up after she was spotted being whisked by female officers of the Ghana Prisons Service from the Amasaman High Court right after proceedings ended.

Agradaa standing trial in court

Agradaa was at the Amasaman Court in Accra for a hearing regarding an appeal application about her 15-year sentence handed to her on July 3, 2025, for charlatanic advertisement and multiple counts of defrauding by false pretense.

Peeps react to Agradaa's court appearance

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the jail term handed out to Agradaa.

ABN HUB commented:

“Interesting, but the question is: is there a possibility of the court granting her the appeal she is seeking? Until then, let’s keep following the procedure. Tina, thanks for the daily updates… you’re doing great.”

ALMIGHTY KD stated:

“You people take your time small; the pushing 🫷 and pulling is too much.”

LIFE IS SHORT added:

“God, please let your will be done in her life.”

Akua Frances asked:

“But wait oo, all jokes aside, what at all did Agradaa do? What is her offense?”

Kerish__Brown stated:

“The way the husband is happy, look at his face when she entered the bus, he even wanted to laugh.”

entsiebenjamin318 added:

“We have all seen the beauty of the laws of the country, but the officers in charge should at least take small precaution with how they dragged the woman.”

Gilly wrote:

“I was never in support of Agradaa’s actions in this country, but how she’s being treated now puts tears in my eyes anytime she’s summoned to the court.”

