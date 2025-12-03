Nana Agradaa's 'son', Agradaa Ba Gyemeso, stirred sadness on social media after he broke down in tears over her current predicament

In a video, he was seen weeping while listening to Kofi Kinaata and opened up on how he has been overwhelmed due to her situation

Agradaa Ba Gyemeso's sad breakdown occurred a day after a video showing the jailed preacher being escorted from court back to prison surfaced online

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Nana Agradaa’s ‘son’ has evoked sorrow among Ghanaians after weeping over his ‘mother’s’ current suffering.

Nana Agradaa's 'son' breaks down in tears after a video of her at the Accra High Court surfaced online. Image credit: @sammykaymedia/Instagram, @agradaa_ba_gyemeso, @dailywatchtvonline

Source: TikTok

Popular Ghanaian televangelist, Nana Agradaa, was jailed for 15 years on July 3, 2025, after an Accra High Court convicted her on charges of fraud and charlatanic advertisement.

Despite being jailed, she has continued to battle legal issues, leading to her being transported from the Nsawam Prison to the Accra High Court on several occasions.

Her legal foe, Ghanaian pastor Appiah Biblical, caused a stir on social media when he spoke about her current condition after a hearing on November 19.

He claimed that Nana Agradaa’s condition had sharply deteriorated in prison and that he was left speechless after he saw her in the courtroom.

"Agradaa came to court today. If you see Agradaa, you will be shocked. Agradaa has really changed. She looks so pitiful," he said.

On December 2, Nana Agradaa returned to the Accra High Court for another hearing in the Appiah Biblical case.

A video of the jailed televangelist being transported from the courthouse to the van to be taken back to Nsawam Prison surfaced online and stirred sorrow among Ghanaians.

The TikTok video of Nana Agradaa at the High Court is below.

Nana Agradaa’s ‘son’ weeps over her suffering

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the self-proclaimed son of the jailed televangelist, Agradaa Ba Gyemeso, was seen weeping over her current predicament.

The junior pastor in Nana Agradaa’s Heavens Way Champions International Ministry church shared the sad video on December 3, 2025, a day after her court appearance.

He was seen listening to Kofi Kinaata while weeping and said he had become overwhelmed by the trials his ‘mother’ was facing.

“I have cried like never before God, I know you will make a way,” he wrote.

The TikTok video of Nana Agradaa’s ‘son’ weeping over her predicament is below.

Reactions to Nana Agradaa's son weeping

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Nana Agradaa's 'son' weeping over her current predicament.

Amoah said:

"Mommy will come back in Jesus' name."

Stargirl wrote:

"She will come back soon 🙏🙏🙏🙏."

EVERGREEN ❤️🥰🙏🙌 commented:

"She will come back wai, we really miss her 🥰🥰."

Nana Agradaa's 'son' shares a video of repair works underway at her church in Weija. Image credit: @originalagradaa, @agradaaba_gyemeso

Source: TikTok

Agradaa's son replies rumours of church's breakdown

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa's 'son' clapped back at rumours that her church had been abandoned since she was jailed.

Agradaa Ba Gyemeso shared a video showing him, Angel Asiamah, and other people engaged in work to get the church's surroundings back to shape.

Following the preacher's incarceration, reports emerged that the Heaven Way Church in Weija had been abandoned, overran by floodwater and taken over by weeds and filth.

Source: YEN.com.gh