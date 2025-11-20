Nigerian actress Mama Fred Ezenta passed away in India following a long battle with an undisclosed illness

Her passing was announced by filmmaker Mr Aloy, who indicated that the sad event occurred on November 18

The news of Mama Fred Ezenta's passing has triggered sadness, with many netizens sharing emotional tributes

The Nigerian film industry is mourning the loss of yet another actress, Mama Fred Ezenta, who has passed away.

Details surrounding the circumstances behind the actress' death are still sketchy. However, reports indicate that she died on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

Mama Fred Ezenta had reportedly been battling a severe health issue that left her bedridden in a medical facility.

Actor and filmmaker Emma Chinedum Comedy, popularly known as Mr Aloy, who had collaborated with the Nollywood actress on several movie projects, announced the demise of the late actress on his official TikTok page.

In an emotional post, the filmmaker shared photos of the late Mama Fred Ezenta, noting that she died while seeking treatment for her severe illness in India.

He also expressed gratitude to fans who supported the deceased with prayers during her final moments.

He wrote:

"It is very difficult for us to accept, but we can't question God. After every effort to save our one and only action mama's life in India, She left us. Thank you so much for your prayers. God knows the best 😭."

Mr Aloy also shared footage of the late actress's last movie project and praised her acting performance in a subsequent post.

He wrote:

"It was actually her last movie before she left us, I could remember how she insisted on taking this character, and she delivered it beyond every doubt. Goodnight, Mama."

The TikTok post announcing the death of Mama Fred Ezenta is below:

The TikTok video of Mama Fred Ezenta's last movie project is below:

Nollywood actor Duro Michael passes away

Mama Fred Ezenta's demise comes just a month after Nollywood actor Duro Michael passed away after quietly battling a terminal illness.

Sources close to the late veteran actor indicate that he had been bedridden for some time before his passing, though he kept his health struggles largely private.

Movie producer Stanley Ontop broke the news to the public with an emotional post. Sharing some photos of Duro Michael, he wished him a peaceful rest.

In his announcement, he also voiced concerns about the lack of support systems within Nollywood for ill actors, emphasising what he perceived as insufficient solidarity and help for industry members facing health issues.

The Instagram post of Stanley Ontop announcing Duro Michael's passing below:

Mama Fred Ezenta's death saddens fans

News of Mama Fred Ezenta's death has triggered sadness, with fans and fellow actors expressing grief and paying tribute to her contributions to the industry.

Many have taken to social media platforms to honour her memory and offer their condolences. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the tributes below:

Mrs Yovonie commented:

"My condolences to the entire family. May God have mercy on her."

Mira said:

"Ahh, Mama Ezenta 😭. RIP mama."

Pretty Nora wrote:

"Our action mama is gone. RIP😢😢😢😭😭."

Chi Beeke's Page commented:

"Oh death, why take this good and vibrant actress away?"

Young actress Salamatu Mohammed dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that young Ghanaian actress Salamatu Mohammed died while giving birth to her child at the hospital.

Filmmaker SyPro Films announced the news of the talented actress' death on social media on Sunday, October 12, 2025.

Footage of Salamatu Mohammed's burial in her hometown emerged on social media, triggering sad reactions.

