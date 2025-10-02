Veteran Nollywood actor Duro Michael has reportedly passed away after a long battle with an undisclosed illness

His passing was announced by movie producer Stanley Ontop, who indicated that the sad event occurred days earlier

The news of Duro Michael's passing has triggered sadness, with many social media users sharing emotional tributes

The Nigerian film industry is mourning the loss of one of its veteran actors, Duro Michael, who reportedly passed away after quietly battling a terminal illness.

Details are sketchy, but the actor is reported to have passed away a few days ago, according to comments on social media by colleagues and industry insiders.

Sources close to the late Nollywood actor indicate that he had been bedridden for some time before his passing, though he kept his health struggles largely private.

Movie producer Stanley Ontop broke the news to the public with an emotional post. Sharing some photos of Duro Michael, he wished him a peaceful rest.

"Nollywood actor Duro Michael had kicked the bucket. He died a few days ago after battling a terminal illness… may his soul rest in peace," he said

In his announcement, Stanley Ontop, who recently announced the passing of Tom Njemanze under similar circumstances, also voiced concerns about the lack of support systems within Nollywood for ill actors, emphasising what he perceives as insufficient solidarity and help for industry members facing health issues.

"We no dey help ourselves in this Nollywood, and it's too bad… No synergy," he wrote.

See Stanley Ontop's post announcing Duro Michael's passing below:

YEN.com.gh checks indicate that Duro Michael's dire health condition came to the limelight earlier in the year, and there had been efforts to raise funds for him in July.

However, it is not yet known what became of the fundraising efforts.

See the video about his health struggles below:

Duro Michael's career and legacy in Nollywood

Duro Michael's career dates back to the 1990s, and he was recognised as a veteran presence in Nollywood, having contributed to the industry over the years.

He was a versatile actor who played roles ranging from a lawyer, doctor, farmer, native doctor, to a thug, and many more.

Among the many movies he featured in were Issakaba, Ukwa, Tears and Sorrows, Nothing for Nothing, and Breaking Heart.

Duro Michael's passing saddens fans

News of Michael's death has triggered sadness, with fans and fellow actors expressing grief and paying tribute to his contributions to the industry.

Many have taken to social media platforms to honour his memory and share condolences. Below are some of the tributes YEN.com.gh gathered.

Adaeze Miracle said:

"Chai! The first man who built my self-esteem. Rest in peace, sir."

hog_wigs said:

"Kai, but this man was a good actor. I don't know why they don't give them jobs. He died poor 😢."

fredmirabelaiyowie said:

"It is well. May God Almighty comfort his family and loved ones."

Tobore Mitinih said:

"Everyone’s journey here on earth 🌍 differs, but may the Lord let longevity be our portion 🙏 . May his soul find rest with our Maker."

Chioma Nwana said:

"Human beings have two days on earth, the birthday and the death day. May his soul rest in peace."

