Mimi Andani sparked admiration online after showcasing her striking body transformation following eight months of consistent workouts in the gym

In an Instagram post, she stated that she had been working out for five days a week without fail and shared the lessons learned from the process

The veteran singer announced her weight loss journey in March and has documented the process throughout with consistent updates for her fans

Veteran Ghanaian singer Mimi Andani has sparked positive reactions on social media after flaunting the massive transformation she underwent after eight months of working out.

In a post shared to Instagram on November 20, 2025, the Onua Showtime panellist flaunted the efforts of her weight loss journey and expressed pride in herself over the results.

She accompanied the post with photos highlighting the drastic transformation she has undergone after months of strictly following a workout routine.

In her caption, Mimi shared the things she has changed within the time period that have led to the positive outcome she sought.

Below is the Instagram post shared by Mimi showcasing her transformation.

The Leave Me Alone hitmaker announced in March that she had started a weight loss journey and shared a video showing her look at that time.

“I started a weight loss journey! Here is 30days of my journey! How do I look?” she wrote on Instagram.

Below is the Instagram post Mimi shared announcing the start of her weight loss journey.

Mimi speaks about divorce journey

The popular singer, who has taken a break from the industry for a while now, grabbed headlines in September when she spoke about how her marriage of eight years fell apart.

Mimi narrated how she suffered an unbelievable betrayal from a close friend who she found out was having an affair with her husband.

Speaking on Onua Showtime with McBrown, she stated that she had an encounter while praying, which led her to discover what had been going on behind her back.

"The last time I went to Women in Worship, I had an unforgettable encounter. On that day, I cried from the beginning of the show to the end because I was going through a divorce. At that time, it was a silent pain. Only God knew what I was going through," Mimi Andani said on Onua Showtime.

"I was sitting down with the person causing my divorce. As I was crying, she was patting me. I didn't know. As I was crying, my husband had left home for two to three months. He was with the girl sitting by me, and I didn't know," she added.

Mimi shows off her daughter

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Mimi Andani stirred reactions after flaunting her three-year-old daughter, Marvella.

In a trending video, the veteran singer was captured having an interesting conversation with Marvella about her favourite colours, cars and pets.

The former Big Brother Africa star welcomed her only child in 2022 after fighting an eight-year fertility battle, and faced even more adversity after that as her married crashed in heartbreaking fashion.

