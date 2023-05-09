A Ghanaian businesswoman Mimi Andani narrated the emotional story of her struggle to have a biological child

The mother of one said that even though she was depressed, she put up a happy face so nobody would see that she was troubled

Mimi said having a child has brought her and her husband so much joy and made them complete

Ghanaian businesswoman and musician Mimi Andani has shared her experience before she had her child, who is now one year old.

Mimi Andani told Zionfelixdotcom that she had miscarriages and other reproductive health issues, making it difficult for her to have children.

I had a chemical pregnancy, two miscarriages. I had issues. I had complications. My womb could not hold. I am the type of woman who ovulates twice or three times a year so if I missed a period in a year, I won’t give birth.

The Ghanaian businesswoman looking happy with her child Photo credit: Mimi Andani

The musician said she suffered from a type of PCOS (olycystic Ovary Syndrome) called anovulation. This happens when an egg does not release from the ovary during a menstrual cycle. It means one needs treatment to be stimulated to ovulate.

Mimi Andani diagnosed with depression

She said her condition made her depressed.

I was diagnosed with depression. I had anxiety issues and panic attacks. All this while, I was attending events, jumping and laughing but when I get home I cried. I could mention names and ask God why those people had children and I didn’t.

When Mimi got pregnant with her daughter, she decided to give birth outside Ghana. She used every saved-up money she had to travel to Spain and have her baby there.

