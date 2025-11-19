Joy Prime TV's morning show host, KMJ, has reacted to his nomination in the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards

KMJ has been nominated alongside Osebo, Quecy Official, Wesley Kesse, and Stonebwoy in the Most Stylish Male Celeb category

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, he noted that his nomination means a lot to him because it was validation for his consistent effort to brand himself

On-air personality KMJ has expressed excitement about being nominated for the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards, crediting years of investment in personal style.

Responding to the nomination, KMJ described the feeling as "great," emphasising that his natural love for presenting well-styled appearances had paid off.

Joy Prime's KMJ is nominated for the Best Dressed Male Celebrity of the Year category in the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards (YEAs 2025). Photo source: @kmjonair

"Feels great because I naturally love to step out good, so it's a great feeling to be nominated for what I love doing," the TV personality said.

The Joy Prime TV presenter has been nominated for the Most Stylish Male Celebrity award at the fourth edition of YEAs. He is pitched against Osebo The Zaraman, Quecy Official, Stonebwoy, and Wesley Kesse, with voting expected to close on November 20, 2025

KMJ is contending with Quecy Official, Osebo, Stonebwoy, and Wesley Kesse for the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards Most Stylish Male Celeb category.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, KMJ, known in private life as Kpekpo Maxwell Justice, indicated that the nomination holds special significance, adding that it was a validation of consistent effort in building a distinctive personal brand.

"It means a lot considering that I've been investing in what I wear for years, and for all that to be recognised, it means I've been putting efforts into my brand, and that means a lot to me," KMJ explained.

KMJ's style and fashion influences

When asked to define personal style in three words, KMJ chose: "Bold, Eccentric, Class."

He stated that his fashion choices were primarily driven by mood, sometimes leading to unconventional decisions.

In one notable instance, KMJ attended the Ghana Sports Awards in a black bathrobe and sneakers immediately after returning from the UK.

"I'd just returned from the UK, so I picked my new black bathrobe from my room, put it on and showed up," KMJ recounted of the all-black-tie event.

Voting for the CompuGhana sponsored 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards is underway.

KMJ identified the Ghana Music Awards 2025 red carpet as the year's most memorable fashion moment, where a last-minute mood shift resulted in an unexpected outfit choice.

"I had a costume in mind and then the mood changed, so I ended up on the red carpet with an African wear and a touch of shawl wrapped all around me like someone wearing kente, and that got people talking," KMJ said.

See KMJ's appearance at the 2025 Ghana Music Awards:

On his choice of designers, the TV presenter explained that he collaborates closely with designer Sedem, who helps bring creative visions to life, often on short notice.

"Depending on the event, I speak to my designer Sedem, and we both look at what to do. Mostly, I come up with some crazy ideas and interestingly, he has a way of always sorting me out even in the last hour," KMJ shared.

Reflecting on successful fashion gambles, KMJ recalled a Ghana Music Awards appearance from two or three years ago featuring a Bridgerton-inspired costume combined with a Batman-style flying cape and oversized black shoes.

"It trended throughout the event and even after the event. People still talk about that look today. It was a risk considering that kind of classic style I'm known for, but it paid off," the presenter noted.

