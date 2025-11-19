"I Always Want to be Different": Joy Prime's KMJ on 2025 YEN Awards Nomination and Fashion Styles
- Joy Prime TV's morning show host, KMJ, has reacted to his nomination in the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards
- KMJ has been nominated alongside Osebo, Quecy Official, Wesley Kesse, and Stonebwoy in the Most Stylish Male Celeb category
- Speaking to YEN.com.gh, he noted that his nomination means a lot to him because it was validation for his consistent effort to brand himself
On-air personality KMJ has expressed excitement about being nominated for the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards, crediting years of investment in personal style.
Responding to the nomination, KMJ described the feeling as "great," emphasising that his natural love for presenting well-styled appearances had paid off.
"Feels great because I naturally love to step out good, so it's a great feeling to be nominated for what I love doing," the TV personality said.
The Joy Prime TV presenter has been nominated for the Most Stylish Male Celebrity award at the fourth edition of YEAs. He is pitched against Osebo The Zaraman, Quecy Official, Stonebwoy, and Wesley Kesse, with voting expected to close on November 20, 2025
Speaking to YEN.com.gh, KMJ, known in private life as Kpekpo Maxwell Justice, indicated that the nomination holds special significance, adding that it was a validation of consistent effort in building a distinctive personal brand.
"It means a lot considering that I've been investing in what I wear for years, and for all that to be recognised, it means I've been putting efforts into my brand, and that means a lot to me," KMJ explained.
KMJ's style and fashion influences
When asked to define personal style in three words, KMJ chose: "Bold, Eccentric, Class."
He stated that his fashion choices were primarily driven by mood, sometimes leading to unconventional decisions.
In one notable instance, KMJ attended the Ghana Sports Awards in a black bathrobe and sneakers immediately after returning from the UK.
"I'd just returned from the UK, so I picked my new black bathrobe from my room, put it on and showed up," KMJ recounted of the all-black-tie event.
KMJ identified the Ghana Music Awards 2025 red carpet as the year's most memorable fashion moment, where a last-minute mood shift resulted in an unexpected outfit choice.
"I had a costume in mind and then the mood changed, so I ended up on the red carpet with an African wear and a touch of shawl wrapped all around me like someone wearing kente, and that got people talking," KMJ said.
See KMJ's appearance at the 2025 Ghana Music Awards:
On his choice of designers, the TV presenter explained that he collaborates closely with designer Sedem, who helps bring creative visions to life, often on short notice.
"Depending on the event, I speak to my designer Sedem, and we both look at what to do. Mostly, I come up with some crazy ideas and interestingly, he has a way of always sorting me out even in the last hour," KMJ shared.
Reflecting on successful fashion gambles, KMJ recalled a Ghana Music Awards appearance from two or three years ago featuring a Bridgerton-inspired costume combined with a Batman-style flying cape and oversized black shoes.
"It trended throughout the event and even after the event. People still talk about that look today. It was a risk considering that kind of classic style I'm known for, but it paid off," the presenter noted.
YEN Entertainment Awards nomination motivates Ohemaa Conny
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ohemaa Conny had expressed excitement about her nomination in the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards.
In an interview, the Netherlands-based content creator noted that the nomination has been encouraging and motivating.
She faces off with OK Elvis, Naana Donkor Arthur, and others in the Social Media Star (Diaspora) category.
CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh