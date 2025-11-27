Ghanaian Dancehall musician Stonebwoy has won an award for his high fashion sense

The BET winner and brand influencer was selected by his fans in Ghana and beyond through a voting panel

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian artist Stonebwoy's new achievement aside his music talent

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy was among the winners at the recently organised YEN Entertainment Awards.

The Dancehall musician faced tough competition from top style influencers in the Most Stylish Male Celeb category.

Stonebwoy beats Osebo to win the Most Stylish Male celeb in the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards. Photo credit: @stonebwoy.

Stonebwoy wins Most Stylish Celeb Award

BET Award winner Stonebwoy, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, was named Most Stylish Male Celeb at the YEN Entertainment Awards 2025.

The 37-year-old artist competed alongside Ghanaian stylist and boutique owner Richard Brown, popularly known as Osebo.

Other nominees in the category included Ghanaian TikToker Quecy Official and musician Wesley Kesse, who were recognized for their dapper looks throughout the year.

Media personality Kpekpo Maxwell Justice, also known as KMJ, was nominated for the first time in the same category.

Why Stonebwoy won the Most Stylish Award

The young CEO of Burniton Music Group, Stonebwoy, has always been intentional about his appearance.

The father of two, along with his creative team, has consistently impressed fans with his looks in music videos, concerts, and interviews.

Stonebwoy's personal style blends a unique Afro-dancehall energy with streetwear, high fashion, and Afrocentric flair.

Fashion critics have described his style as a combination of Jamaican dancehall influences, African prints, and modern urban wear, giving him a bold and recognisable presence.

Despite being a reggae musician, he consistently stands out with his versatility, rocking sharp suits at formal events, relaxed streetwear in casual settings, and bold, artistic looks on stage.

This ability to adapt while staying true to his essence has made Stonebwoy one of Ghana's most stylish icons.

Who is Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy?

Stonebwoy, born Livingstone Etse Satekla on March 5, 1988, in Ashaiman, Ghana, is one of Africa’s biggest reggae/dancehall and Afropop stars.

He studied marketing at the University of Professional Studies, graduating in 2013. As founder and CEO of Burniton Music Group, Stonebwoy has not only shaped his own career but has also helped build a platform for other artists.

Over the years, he has won numerous accolades, including the BET Award for Best International Act: Africa in 2015 and multiple Artiste of the Year titles at the Ghana Music Awards, including in 2015 and 2024.

In the 2024 awards, he swept seven categories, including “Best Reggae & Dancehall Artiste” (for a record eighth time), “Best Album/EP,” “Record of the Year,” “Best Songwriter,” and “Best Collaboration.” He’s also received two Billboard plaques and a “Golden Club” plaque from streaming platform Boomplay after surpassing 100 million streams.

Stonebwoy and his wife Dr Louisa shares adorable couple goals before he won the YEN Entertainment Awards' Most Stylish Male Celeb. Photo credit: @stonebwoy.

On a personal note, Stonebwoy married his longtime partner, Dr. Louisa Ansong, on June 16, 2017.

Louisa, a dental surgeon who graduated top of her class at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), currently practices at the 37 Military Hospital.

The couple has two children a daughter, Catherine Jidula Satekla, and a son, L. Janam Joachim Satekla.

Through his music, business ventures, and commitment to family, Stonebwoy has continued to shape a lasting legacy, blending talent, ambition, and personal values.

KMJ talks about building his fashion brand

