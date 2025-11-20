Popular blogger DKlassGH was reportedly arrested after a 3 a.m. raid at his home for allegedly publishing excerpts of Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Number 12 documentary

Officers from the Signal Bureau allegedly handcuffed him, questioned him about the source of the video, and released him with instructions to report on November 18

Number 12, the 2018 investigative exposé by Anas, led to major reforms in football administration in Ghana and ended Kwesi Nyantakyi's career

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Popular Ghanaian blogger, Sammy Amedetor, the owner and founder of DKlassGH, has reportedly been arrested.

Ghanaian blogger Sammy Amedetor, popularly known as DKlass GH, is reportedly arrested by officers of the National Signals Bureau. Image credit: @gossips24tv

Source: Instagram

According to a report YEN.com.gh sighted on the Instagram page of Gossips24 TV, the blogger was detained following a raid at his home at around 3 a.m. on Friday, November 14, 2025.

His arrest was reportedly in connection with publishing excerpts from Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ acclaimed investigative documentary, ‘Number 12’.

Officers of the Signal Bureau reportedly led the blogger away in handcuffs to their headquarters, where he was questioned over his alleged illegal actions.

“Amedetor was reportedly picked up from his home at around 3 a.m. last Friday. He was handcuffed and taken to the Signals Bureau, where he was questioned primarily about the source of the video he had published online. He later removed the video from his platform,” the post said.

Gossips24 added that the blogger was released and asked to report on November 18, which he did, at which point he was detained once again and reportedly has yet to be released.

Number 12 was an investigative documentary produced by the legendary Ghanaian investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, of Tiger Eye PI.

The documentary, which focused on the level of corruption in the Ghana Premier League, premiered in 2018. It collapsed the administration of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, and led to widespread changes in the administration of the game in Ghana.

Below is the Instagram post with details of DKlassGH’s arrest.

Source: YEN.com.gh