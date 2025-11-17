The National CTU arrested four suspects, including Priscilla Awuni and Joseph Blackige, for allegedly stealing a police weapon in Ahafo

Police recovered six BB cartridges, suspected gunpowder, and GH₵28,844 in cash from the suspects’ homes

Three male suspects were remanded to reappear on 28th November 2025, while the female suspect was granted police enquiry bail

The National Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) of the Ghana Police Service has arrested four individuals for allegedly stealing a police service weapon at Ntotroso, near Kenyase, in the Ahafo Region.

The suspects reportedly attacked a police officer at his duty post at the Ahafo Newmont Mines and fled with his service Beretta pistol, numbered GHGP/NHQ/CTD/H78688Z-13.

The four suspects have been identified as Joseph Blackige, 25; Kwabena Dodzi, 44; Adu Yeboah Abraham (also known as Okwaraji), 46; and Priscilla Awuni, 18.

Confirming the incident to YEN.com.gh in Sunyani, the Public Relations Officer of the Bono Regional Police Command, Chief Inspector Thomas Akeelah, said the arrests were made on 12th November 2025 following a swift intelligence-led operation conducted by the National CTU.

“Blackige and Awuni were first apprehended at Ntotroso. Although a search of Blackige’s room revealed no evidence, he admitted during interrogation that he had handed the weapon to Kwabena Dodzi,” Chief Inspector Akeelah disclosed.

Further police action led investigators to the residence of suspect Adu Yeboah Abraham, where a search uncovered six BB cartridges, suspected gunpowder, and GH₵28,844 in cash. All items have been retained as exhibits pending further investigation.

The three male suspects have since been arraigned before the Fiapre Circuit Court on provisional charges of stealing and possession of stolen property.

The presiding judge, Her Worship Akua Adoma Addae, remanded them into police custody to reappear on 28th November 2025.

The female suspect, Priscilla Awuni, was granted police enquiry bail as investigations continue.

Over 500 suspects arrested in Ahafo sweep

A total of 513 suspected criminals, including 28 females and 485 males, are in police custody following a joint security operation by the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service in the Ahafo Region.

The Ahafo Regional Police Command has confirmed the arrests, clarifying that the swoop was not a retaliatory operation by the military and police.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, the Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspector Kwadwo Boakye, stated that the operation was part of efforts to address the increasing rate of crime and attacks on security personnel in the region.

Techiman chief dies in suspected shooting incident

Nana Owusu Koko, the 74-year-old Akwamuhene of Techiman Tanoso, died following a shooting incident at his farm.

The Bono East Regional CID took over investigations and called for credible leads to help catch the perpetrators.

The late chief had reportedly been involved in a chieftaincy dispute, but the circumstances of his death were not yet clear.

