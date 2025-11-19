Michy has shared a video of her first child, with Shatta Wale, Majesty, practising spelling drills at home

The video of the 10-year-old boy displaying his intelligence has warmed many hearts on social media

Many fans took to the comment section of the post to share their admiration for Majesty and Michy

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale's son, Alexander Majesty Mensah, has earned admiration after a video of him showcasing his intelligence in a spelling drill at home surfaced on social media.

On Tuesday, November 18, 2025, Majesty's mother, Michy GH took to her official TikTok page to share a video of herself putting her son through a series of spelling drills in their residence.

In the video, Shatta Wale's son, sporting a yellow Black Stars jersey, beamed with excitement as he spelt several difficult scientific words.

Despite facing challenges with some of the words, the 10-year-old Majesty was able to persevere and show his brilliance in academics.

His incredible efforts impressed his mother, Michy GH, who outlined some of her son's achievements in the caption of the post.

She wrote:

"Raising a Genius 🤓✨. He won the spelling bee at 6, designed the Juice Bae logo at 9, plays piano and codes like he was born for it at 10. Even when he drives me crazy, his brilliance always shines. What were you doing at 10? 😭🔥."

While many fans were mesmerised by Majesty's spelling ability, others couldn't help but appreciate the young woman's efforts in taking care of the boy despite her rocky relationship with Shatta Wale.

The TikTok video of Shatta Wale's son Majesty spelling difficult words is below:

Majesty visits Okro farm with Michy

Majesty's impressive spelling showcase comes months after he visited an Okro farm with his mother, Michy.

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale's baby mama and her son visited her big farm in Aburi in the Eastern Region to inspect some okra that had been planted.

Majesty, sporting a T-shirt, trousers, and Wellington boots, roamed throughout the farm to inspect the crops while his mother recorded him with her smartphone from a distance.

The young boy looked fatigued as he returned to Michy from his mini-tour of the big Majelle farm. He later followed his mother to a stream, where he shared some lessons he had learned from his Science class sessions in school.

The mother and son duo had previously visited the farmland, which also produces the fruits processed and packaged under her brand, Juice Bae Ghana Limited.

The TikTok video of Majesty visiting an Okra farm with Michy is below:

Majesty's spelling ability impresses Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Amokoblbsm4lyf said:

"We the SM fans are proud of you. Keep going harder, Majesty."

Naana Ariela commented:

"A child takes the intelligence after the mother so I’m not surprised his mom is a genius herself. Good job, Mag."

Trust God and Chill remarked:

"Mathematics is the way to go, well done anyway."

Majesty spells longest dictionary word

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Majesty spelt the longest word in the dictionary during a spelling drill with his mother.

In a video, Shatta Wale's son effortlessly spelt the word "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" in his first attempt.

The adorable footage earned Majesty and Michy plaudits from many Ghanaians on social media.

