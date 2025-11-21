Samuel Aboagye's family has reacted to reports about Abigail Salami proving her innocence with a positive DNA test result

In an interview, the late August 6 helicopter crash victim's brother denied the reports, stating that they were false

Samuel Aboagye's brother also shared a new update on his family's legal dispute with the deceased's widow, Abigail Salami

The family of the late August 6 helicopter crash victim, Samuel Aboagye, has responded to new alleged reports of the deceased's wife, Abigail Salami, conducting a DNA test amid their ongoing dispute.

On Thursday, November 20, 2025, rumours emerged that a DNA test had been conducted, which proved that the late Samuel Aboagye was the biological father of his daughter with Abigail.

The family of the late Obuasi East NDC parliamentary candidate has been embroiled in a dispute since the politician's tragic demise in the August 6 helicopter crash.

On Tuesday, November 11, 2025, reports emerged that the late Samuel Aboagye's family had sued the deceased's US-based wife, Abigail Salami, in the Obuasi District Court.

Samuel Aboagye's widow, family battle over DNA

According to Angel 96.1 FM's court correspondent, the dispute between the late Samuel Aboagye's family and his widow stemmed from a disagreement over a DNA test for the deceased's daughter.

The reporter noted that the issues arose after the government requested DNA samples from immediate family members to identify the remains of the helicopter crash victims before they were flown to South Africa for testing.

Reports also indicated that Samuel Aboagye's wife repeatedly refused to allow the government to conduct the DNA test on her young daughter.

A DNA sample was later taken from another relative to help the authorities with the identification of the remains.

The late Samuel Aboagye's family has also accused his widow, Abigail, of allegedly engaging in a secret romantic relationship with a prominent MP before and after his demise.

They also levelled other allegations against the late politician's widow. Other reports indicated that Abigail Salami had also filed a case at the court, calling on them to block the family's attempt to obtain a DNA test.

Abigail breaks silence on DNA test saga

Speaking on his The Black Pot show, Blakk Rasta detailed an alleged off-the-record conversation with Abigail Salami regarding the accusations against her.

According to the radio presenter, the late Samuel Aboagye's widow claimed that her husband had never questioned the paternity of their little daughter before his tragic death.

He claimed that Abigail stated that she and her late husband experienced some marital issues, but the paternity of their child was never a concern in their marriage.

According to him, the late politician's widow claimed that she was surprised by the accusations from her late husband's family.

Blakk Rasta also claimed that Abigail expressed her intention to withdraw her case from court and conduct the DNA test on her daughter to honour her late husband.

Samuel Aboagye's family denies DNA test reports

In an interview with Adom FM on Friday, November 21, 2025, Samuel Aboagye's brother, Nana Dwamena Kwabena Yiakwan II dismissed the latest reports, stating that they were false.

According to him, the family had not undertaken any DNA test. He noted that he was surprised by the reports and did not know the individual responsible for peddling the falsehood.

Samuel Aboagye's brother stated that a judge will deliver their ruling on the dispute on December 23, 2025. He noted that the court's decision will determine whether the DNA test will be done or not.

Stephen Amoah prepared for DNA test

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stephen Amoah was prepared to undertake a DNA test after being linked to Samuel Aboagye's DNA test saga.

In an interview with Blakk Rasta, the Nhyiaeso MP expressed his intention to file a lawsuit against the late NDC politician's family, who allegedly accused him of being the deceased's wife's lover.

Stephen Amoah maintained his innocence, stating that his mother had been emotionally affected by the allegations against him.

