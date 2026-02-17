The widow and children of the late Reverend Anthony Kwadwo Boakye reportedly clashed amid their longstanding feud

Footage of the heated public exchange between the family members and their associates emerged on social media

Reverend Boakye's wife's alleged public clash with his children has triggered many mixed reactions from netizens

An alleged altercation ensued between Margaret Boakye, the widow of the late preacher, Reverend Anthony Kwadwo Boakye, and her late husband's children during a recent public encounter.

Following the founder of the Resurrection Power New Generation Church's death at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in February 2023, a public feud broke out between his wife and family, including the deceased's children and the Abusuapanin (family head).

Before Anthony Boakye's burial, Margaret, who handled the church, secured a court injunction against her husband's family and a funeral home to halt her late husband's final funeral rites from being held.

In her suit, she accused her late husband's family of sidelining her from their meetings regarding the funeral arrangements.

Margaret Boakye alleges exclusion from funeral arrangements

Margaret, who was married to Anthony Boakye for 26 years, claimed that obituaries, invitation cards, and other notices had excluded her identity as the wife, while she had also not been officially notified of the funeral arrangements of her late husband.

She had previously broken away to form her own church after some disagreements with the church leadership during her husband's battle with health issues.

Her legal action led to friction with members of her husband's family, including his daughter, Yaa Boakye, who kicked against it in a video on social media, warning that any individual who would block the funeral from happening would face severe action from God.

Despite the injunction, the late Anthony Boakye was laid in state at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) from August 4 to 5, 2023, with the funeral rites taking place on August 5, 2023, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Former president Nana Akufo-Addo was among several high-profile personalities who attended the funeral service.

Despite being the late prophet's wife, Margaret was prohibited from attending the burial service and performing the widowhood rites as per the Akan customs.

Anthony Boakye's widow, children clash amid dispute

In a video shared by GH Page TV on Monday, February 16, 2026, several individuals were spotted having heated exchanges at the premises of the Resurrection Power New Generation Church.

According to some reports, the altercation ensued after Margaret Boakye went to see the resting place of her late husband.

The children of the late Anthony Boakye allegedly attacked their father's widow and blocked her from accessing the burial site.

Kwadwo Boakye's widow, children's clash stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Yaanom commented:

"Wow! They wanted to beat the woman who raised them?"

Unique Mother Care said:

"You can't treat her wife like that. She has been there for over 30 years for the man. Where were the church members when they started? Please give her the maximum respect for the kingdom."

Anthony Boakye's family begs his widow

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Anthony Boakye's family had begged his widow, Margaret Boakye, years after his burial service.

In a video, the late preacher's family expressed remorse for the mistreatment meted out to the widow after her husband's death.

Footage of Anthony Boakye's family's reconciliation with the widow triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaian social media users.

