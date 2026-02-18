Samuel Aboagye's widow Abigail Salami has publicly spoken for the first time amid her DNA test legal dispute with her late husband's family

In a post, the late politician's widow shared a message to her late husband as she reflected on a past memory from months before his death

Samuel Aboagye's widow Abigail Salami's remarks amid the DNA test saga with her husband's family have triggered sad reactions online

Abigail Salami, the widow of the late Ghanaian politician Samuel Aboagye, has publicly broken her silence amid the ongoing legal dispute with her in-laws over a DNA test.

Samuel Aboagye's widow, Abigail Salami, breaks her silence amid her ongoing DNA test legal dispute with her late husband's family. Photo source: @abigailsalami7

Source: TikTok

On Tuesday, November 11, 2025, reports emerged that the late Samuel Aboagye's family had dragged the deceased's US-based wife to the Obuasi District Court.

According to Kumasi-based radio station Angel 96.1 FM's court correspondent, the dispute between the late politician's family and wife pertained to a DNA test for the deceased's daughter.

The Angel FM reporter claimed that the issues arose after the government of Ghana requested DNA samples from immediate family members to identify the remains of the politician who died in the tragic August 6 helicopter crash that happened near Obuasi.

Dispute in Samuel Aboagye’s family over DNA

Reports also indicated that Samuel Aboagye's wife repeatedly refused to allow the government to conduct the DNA test and that another relative stood in her child's place instead.

They claimed that the late former Obuasi East NDC parliamentary candidate's wife, Abigail, had been in an alleged secret romantic relationship with a prominent MP before and after his demise.

The family claimed that the late Deputy Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) had allegedly expressed raised concerns regarding the paternity of his child with his wife.

She has also been accused of running away from Ghana and returning to the US with her daughter to escape from her late husband's family.

Abigail had also filed a case at the Obuasi District Court, calling on them to block the family's attempt to seek a DNA test.

Both parties have made several court appearances, with the judge adjourning the case to later dates.

The TikTok video with details of the court case between Samuel Aboagye's family and his wife, Abigail Salami, is below:

Samuel Aboagye's widow breaks silence amid dispute

In a post on her official TikTok page on Saturday, February 14, 2026, Abigail Salami shared a screenshot of the Valentine's Day message she received from her late husband, Samuel Aboagye, on WhatsApp a few months before his death in the tragic Obuasi helicopter crash.

In the caption of her post, she expressed how she had missed out on another romantic message from her husband after his death.

Samuel Aboagye's brother, Nana Dwamena Kwabena Yiakwan II, dismisses reports of Abigail Salami's alleged DNA test. Photo source: @abigailsalami7, @obuasitv9040/YouTube

Source: TikTok

Abigail shared how she was struggling to come to terms with the demise of Samuel Aboagye, months after his burial service, as she wished him a happy Valentine's Day.

She also reaffirmed her love for her late husband, indicating that their bond was still strong despite his demise.

She wrote:

"What I'm missing out on today. Facing this reality is hard. Happy Valentine's Day, my Enola Aboagye. Our bond still holds."

See Samuel Aboagye's widow, Abigail Salami's TikTok post, below:

Abigail Salami's remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Humble Lady remarked:

"Oh, it shall be well ❤️."

Rene's Classic said:

"May God keep strengthening you dear🥰."

Berrywest wrote:

"You will be fine. God knows best."

Court adjourns Samuel Aboagye's DNA test case

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Obuasi District Court adjourned Samuel Aboagye's DNA test case after proceedings on January 27, 2026.

The new date for the next court hearing was shared by blogger Dadzie TV in a viral video on social media.

The judge's decision to adjourn the Samuel Aboagye DNA test court case triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians online.

Source: YEN.com.gh