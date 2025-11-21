Action Chapel International's founder and overseer, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, has launched the 2025 edition of his IMPACT crusade

This year's edition features Apostle Joshua Sleman, Reverend Eastwood Anaba, and Reverend Dr Robert Ampiah Kwofie, among the speakers

Speaking at the launch, Duncan-Williams shared his motivation from 49 years ago that led him to institute the IMPACT series, which is in its 45th year

Action Chapel International (ACI) has launched IMPACT 2025, marking the 45th edition of its annual global gathering of prayer, worship, and spiritual transformation.

The week-long event will take place from Sunday, 30th November to Sunday, 7th December 2025 at the Prayer Cathedral, Spintex Road, Accra.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams launches 45th edition of IMPACT crusade. Photo source: @actionchapelgh

Source: Instagram

This year’s theme, ‘Let There Be a Performance’, drawn from Luke 1:45, signals a prophetic call for divine fulfilment across the lives of believers in the coming year.

Speaking at the media launch, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, Founder and General Overseer of Action Chapel International and the United Denominations of Action Churches Worldwide (UDAC), explained that IMPACT was born nearly five decades ago from his own spiritual journey.

He recounted how, as a young man newly transformed by an encounter with Christ, he felt compelled to share his testimony with other young people at a time when many were far from the church.

“When I came on the scene as a young man almost 49 years ago, I didn’t see many young people in church. Many were in nightclubs, discos, and the streets, like I used to be. After my encounter with Christ, I felt a moral and spiritual responsibility to testify, to tell my story, and to challenge others. That is how IMPACT began,” he said.

The Archbishop noted that IMPACT has always been structured around creating an atmosphere of encounter rather than simply dispensing information.

Action Chapel founder Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams shares motivation for his annual IMPACT crusade. Photo source: @archbishopnick

Source: Facebook

He explained that the power of IMPACT lies in the life-changing experiences that attendees carry with them long after the gathering ends.

“Impact is about giving people an experience; an encounter that stays with you long after the event. People may forget your words, but they never forget how you made them feel. Every year, we gather to create a divine atmosphere where lives are changed, destinies are shaped, and people discover what God has deposited in them,” he stated.

Expounding on the theme for this year, Archbishop Duncan-Williams described “Let There Be a Performance” as a bold prophetic declaration for believers to anchor their faith in God’s promises despite adversity.

“Before you fear, before you panic, before you doubt God, say: It shall be done. There shall be a performance of the word of God in your life. This year, we are contending for manifestation: spiritually, emotionally, economically, and socially. Let there be a performance,” he declared.

This year’s IMPACT will feature a strong lineup of speakers whose ministries continue to resonate deeply across the continent. Confirmed speakers include Apostle Joshua Selman, Rev. Eastwood Anaba, Bishop Bernard Ogyiri-Asare, Rev. Dr. Robert Ampiah-Kwofi, Apostle Isi Igenegba, and Rev. Dr. David Antwi.

According to Archbishop Duncan-Williams, these speakers have been carefully selected for their demonstrated ability to minister with depth, relevance, and prophetic insight. He noted that the conference is not designed to rotate speakers for novelty, but rather to bring ministers whose experiences and testimonies carry divine weight and transformative power.

See the lineup of IMPACT 2025 speakers below:

At the launch, Bishop Ebenezer Obodai, Chair of the College of Bishops and supervising bishop at the Prayer Cathedral, highlighted the spiritual foundations that have sustained the ministry’s relevance for 45 years. He noted that the distinguishing mark of the Archbishop’s leadership is prayer.

“What distinguishes this ministry is prayer, strategic, disciplined prayer. It is the cutting edge that has sustained the Archbishop and kept the ministry relevant for decades,” he said.

Bishop Obodai further commended the Archbishop’s longstanding commitment to evangelism, mentorship, and social transformation, noting initiatives such as orphanage support, community feeding programmes, drug rehabilitation work, and the establishment of the Prayer Mountain at Berekuso.

Earlier in the event, Bishop Suzanne Nti led the opening prayer, emphasising the global significance of IMPACT and its role in shaping individuals and nations.

“We stand here at the threshold of IMPACT 2025, where men, women, youth, and children will come from around the globe to witness Your signs, wonders, and miracles. May this gathering inspire change across regions and nations,” she prayed

