Abusuapanin Chased by Angry Akosua Serwaa Supporters After High Court Appearance
- Tensions flared at the Kumasi High Court when irate supporters of Akosua Serwaa chased Daddy Lumba’s family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, after his appearance
- A group of police officers whisked the family head away in a truck as the crowd hooted and ran after the vehicle
- The angry group, including some young people from Parkoso, demonstrated throughout the day and demanded Abusuapanin’s removal from the funeral planning committee
A group of irate Akosua Serwaa fans chased Daddy Lumba’s abusuapanin out of the premises following his appearance at the Kumasi High Court.
In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, a group of police officers whisked Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu away from the venue in a police truck.
As police protected him, some fans hooted and even chased down the police car as it left.
According to reports, some of the group were young people from Parkoso, one of Daddy Lumba’s villages.
They demonstrated throughout the day, calling for Abusuapanin to be removed from the committee planning the funeral.
Earlier, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu had arrived in the company of a police detail, although why he was given one remains unclear. Unconfirmed reports claim his house was burgled, but that is yet to be corroborated.
The TikTok video of Akosua Serwaa's fans chasing Abusuapanin is below.
Ernestina Fosuh reports Abusuapanin to Kumasi police
The legal dispute between Daddy Lumba’s two wives has pitched two camps against each other, with Daddy Lumba’s elder sister, Akosua Brimpongmaa, supporting Akosua Serwaa, while Abusuapanin supports Odo Broni.
Recently, it emerged that Ernestina Brimpongmaa was furious to discover some funds had been withdrawn from the official funeral account.
She reportedly filed a case at the Kumasi Central Police Station against Abusuapanin over the withdrawals.
