Daddy Lumba’s family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, grabbed attention at the Kumasi High Court on November 21, 2025, as he arrived with a three-member police detail

In a video, the family head arrived for the next hearing in the heated legal battle between the late musician’s wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni

The video of Abusuapanin's dramatic entrance with a police detail stirred reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians passing humorous comments on the scene

A legal case has broken out between the two wives of the late highlife musician Daddy Lumba over who should be held out as his lawful wife.

Akosua Serwaa, the singer’s first wife, based in Germany, dragged his second wife, Odo Broni, and Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu before the Kumasi High Court seeking a declaration that she was his only recognised spouse.

The case commenced on November 17, 2025 and has captured national attention, with round-the-clock updates on social media and a crowds supporting both sides massing outside the High Court building in Kumasi.

Police detail follows Abusuapanin to court

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu arrived at the Kumasi High Court for the next hearing in the case between Akosua Serwaa, Odo Broni, and himself.

The infamous family head, nicknamed Tupac on social media, arrived in an attention-grabbing manner as he was guarded by three police officers.

He walked into the courtroom wrapped in a black cloth with the officers closely following him.

It’s unclear what led to the decision to give the family head a police detail but the feud between the two sides of the Fosuh family has become more contentious in recent days.

On November 18, reports emerged that Odo Broni’s father was involved in an altercation with a group of staunch Akosua Serwaa supporters dubbed Team Legal Wives at the court premises.

Meanwhile, other reports claim the Abusuapanin was the victim of a home invasion late on November 20, although that has yet to be verified from official sources.

Below is the TikTok video of Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu arriving in court with a police detail.

