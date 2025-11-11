Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s subchiefs ruled against Daddy Lumba’s family head, Kofi Owusu, on November 10, 2025, in his case against Ernestina Fosuh

According to reports, the chiefs also directed the Abusuapanin to return all funds raised for the funeral, including donations from the one-week observance

The panel postponed Daddy Lumba’s funeral from December 6 to December 13, marking yet another major win for Ernestina and Akosua Serwaa

Daddy Lumba’s family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, has been ordered to return all funds raised for the funeral of the late highlife musician.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's sub-chiefs reportedly order Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu to return all funds raised for Daddy Lumba's funeral.

The directive was reportedly given by the panel of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s subchiefs who adjudicated the ongoing dispute between Lumba’s family head and his elder sister, Ernestina Fosuh, also known as Akosua Brimpongmaa.

Manhyia Chiefs rule against Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu

On October 28, Daddy Lumba’s family members clashed at the Kumasi High Court in the injunction case filed by his sister and first wife, Akosua Serwaa.

The duo were seeking to have the late musician’s funeral postponed to enable an autopsy to be conducted to discover his true cause of death.

The Kumasi High Court dismissed the application, ruling that Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu held final authority per Ghanaian customs over the funeral.

After losing the case, Ernestina Fosuh invoked Otumfuo’s great oath against her uncle. The great oath is reportedly a measure of last resort available to Asantes, calling on the Asantehene to settle what they feel is a grave injustice.

After her invocation, Otumfuo empanelled a group of chiefs, including the Sumankwahene, the Dadiesoabahene and his linguist, Baffour Kantankrayie, among others, to hear the case.

On November 10, the panel ruled against Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, stripped him of the authority to hold Daddy Lumba’s funeral and postponed the funeral date from December 6 to December 13.

Abusuapanin ordered to return funeral funds

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on YouTube, blogger Clement Asamoah of Gossips24 TV explained that other actions were taken against Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu.

He stated that apart from being asked to step aside from organising the funeral, he was also ordered to return funds that has already been raised for the program.

After Daddy Lumba’s death on July 26, a one-week observance was held on August 31 at the Black Star Square in Accra, during which numerous prominent Ghanaians donated large sums of money towards the late legend’s funeral.

Abusuapanin has reportedly also been directed to surrender all funds in a CAL bank account that was announced by the now-defunct funeral committee to raise money.

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu appears downcast after losing his case against Ernestina Fosuh at Manhyia Palace on November 10.

Abusuapanin appears downcast after Manhyia ruling

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu looked downcast following the ruling delivered against him by Otumfuo’s sub-chiefs.

A video of Daddy Lumba's family head exiting the Manhyia Palace following the family meeting stirred reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

