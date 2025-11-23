Ghanaian hip-hop musician, Medikal, went with his first child, Island Frimpong to meet the National Chief Imam

The little girl and her father were joined by some other people who could be part of Medikal's management team

Social media users who watched the video of the bond between Island and her dad shared their thoughts

Ghanaian hip-hop musician Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, visited the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, for his blessings ahead of his BYK concert.

Medikal went with some members of his team to the Chief Imam's residence for prayers.

Medikal bonds with his first child, Island Frimpong. Photo credit: Island Frimpong

Source: Instagram

Island Frimpong, the daughter of Medikal and Fella Makafui, accompanied her father to meet the revered leader and statesman.

Island sat on her father's lap while Medikal spoke to the National Chief Imam.

When it was time for the National Chief Imam to pray for Medikal, he bent one knee slightly but still had his daughter sitting on the other lap.

He removed his hat, and the National Chief Imam placed his hands on his head and prayed for him.

While all this was going on, Island was sipping her juice.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of Island's with Medikal

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@thebignanayaw said:

"Island just dey one side dey drink in juice."

@MrNuamah wrote:

"Genuinely asking, if you don't seek the blessing of these leaders, does it mean your concert or a whatever you doing won't be successful?"

@holysol_ said:

"Island."

@owulaspeed wrote:

"So blessings for Medikal to continue singing profanity and promoting obscenity on stage? Religion is one big scam, flee it!!!"

@lar69263 said:

"Lol Medical di33 yieee who raise am you dey go take blessings from the national chief imam wey your cap dey your head top tuuusa."

@Kwamemario82885 wrote:

"But medikal parhnn u Dey go see chief imam Dey wear cap what Dey wrong some of this ppl den common respect smh."

@abusua_anidaso said:

"Stonebwoy is always the case study...u go all go follow his steps."

Source: YEN.com.gh