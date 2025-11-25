The late Daddy Lumba's children have posted a heartfelt tribute song online ahead of his final funeral rites

The wealthy heirs and heiresses looked sombre as they recorded the official music video, which was shot during their late dad's one-week observance

Some social media users have commented on the late Daddy Lumba's children's tribute video online

The late Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly called Daddy Lumba, has been honoured with a tribute song by his children.

Eleven of the late musician's children joined forces to write an emotional song to pay their last respects to their famous father.

The late Daddy Lumba's children drop an emotional tribute song online. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Daddy Lumba's children drop tribute song

Some of Daddy Lumba's children including Calvin Schindler (Germany), Denise Lady Ama Saah Fosuh (UK), Darren K Fosuh (Toronto, Ontario, Canada), Charlyn Amasah Fosuh (Germany), Ciara Akosua Serwaa Fosuh (Germany), Charles Kwadwo Fosuh Jnr (Ghana), Nana Ama Saah Fosuh (Ghana), Ohemaa Ofori Fosuh (Ghana), Awo Yaa Gyamfua Fosuh (Ghana), Katakyie Gyamfi Fosuh (Ghana), and Charles Kwadwo Fosuh (Ghana) have impressed many with their tribute song for their late dad.

The smart, good-looking celebrity kids, living in Ghana and abroad respectively, were spotted in stylish black ensembles during Daddy Lumba’s one-week observance.

Calvin and Denise, who rose to the limelight after their father's demise, were spotted at his residence in the viral tribute video.

The Instagram video is below:

Reactions to Daddy Lumba's children tribute song

Some social media users have applauded the late Daddy Lumba's children for uniting to honour his memories and legacy.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Shanell Damelola Abena Adjei commented:

"I love something about this caption….only the smartest person will figure it out, and I’m glad it came out this way….Rest well, DL."

Gani Mastantuono stated:

"Those who did this video, may God bless you more."

Don Rex reacted:

"Masa, remove the background and replace it with makramo."

Dora Forson stated:

"10 children, or I didn't count well."

Afia Konadu stated:

"Goosebumps all over me."

Kwaku Ekuoba-Gyasi Simpremoo commented:

"We are waiting patiently for the tribute of the widow."

Daddy Lumba dies in July 2025. Photo credit: @realdaddylumba.

Ernestina blasts Odo Broni over burial date

Meanwhile, it's not all good news in the Fosuh family.

Daddy Lumba’s elder sister, Ernestina Fosuh, has slammed her late brother’s second wife, Odo Broni.

She and other members of Daddy Lumba's immediate family issued a declaration contesting the decision to hold the singer’s burial on December 13, 2025.

Additionally, Ernestina Fosuh accused Odo Broni of conspiring with Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, the family head, to unlawfully withdraw money from the burial account.

She listed several complaints against Odo Broni, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, and other members of the Daddy Lumba burial committee, explaining why the current funeral date is not practical.

The TikTok video is below:

Ernestina & Abusuapanin's supporters fight in court

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that supporters of Ernestina Fosuh and Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, were seen engaging in an altercation in court as the case pitting them against each other continues to be heard.

On November 24, 2025, an incident broke out inside the Kumasi High Court during the sixth day of Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni’s ongoing court case.

Many social media users who saw the clip expressed support for Ernestina Fosuh in her conflict with her uncle and the head of the Lumba family.

