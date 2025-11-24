Daddy Lumba’s sister, Ernestina Fosuh, stirred reactions online after storming out of the Kumasi High Court in anger after an alleged altercation

In a video, the late singer's elder sister could be seen in a heated mood, describing the alleged altercation and recording 'evidence' as she vowed to take action

The incident occurred as the trial between Daddy Lumba's two wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni, entered its sixth day at the premises

Daddy Lumba’s elder sister, Ernestina Fosuh, popularly known as Akosua Brimpongmaa, grabbed attention online after she stormed out of the Kumasi High Court in anger.

The sixth day of the court case between Daddy Lumba’s wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni, over who should be recognised as the late singer’s spouse, came off on November 24, 2025.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Ernestina Fosuh, who has been present for the entire case, exited the court premises angrily following an alleged physical altercation.

She stood on the compound and was heard demonstrating the alleged violent physical actions of another individual, alleged to be one of the sons or nephews of Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu.

Ernestina Fosuh claimed that the individual had grabbed a phone and smashed it, although it was unclear whether it was her phone or if it belonged to someone else.

After demonstrating the alleged attack, a fuming Ernestina Fosuh appeared to take either photographic or video evidence of the alleged assailant’s car.

Aside from Daddy Lumba’s sister, other members of the late singer’s immediate family were also seen expressing anger at the incident.

According to an eyewitness at the Kumasi High Court, the incident occurred between a relative of Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu and one of Ernestina Fosuh's relatives, after Daddy Lumba's sister confronted the family head.

Ernestina Fosuh pushes back against December 13 funeral

Ghanaian highlife legend, Daddy Lumba, died on July 26, 2025, leaving his family embroiled in a bitter dispute over his funeral and inheritance.

Ernestina Fosuh, together with Akosua Serwaa, filed a court case at the Kumasi High Court seeking an injunction to be placed on his funeral.

Akosua Serwaa stated that she had been sidelined in preparations for her late husband’s funeral and accused the family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, of deliberately pushing her aside.

Ernestina Fosuh also argued that an autopsy needed to be conducted to determine her late brother’s cause of death before any funeral is held.

On October 28, 2025, the Kumasi High Court dismissed Akosua Serwaa's injunction application and gave Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu the go-ahead to proceed with the funeral.

Ernestina Fosu invoked Otumfuo’s great oath on Abusuapanin in the aftermath of the ruling, seting in motion a traditional process to settle their differences over the funeral.

A panel of chiefs set up by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, moved the funeral date by a week from December 6 to 13.

Speaking after a court hearing on November 21, she stated that she remained opposed to Daddy Lumba’s funeral being held in December.

"Excuse me for saying that Charles (Daddy Lumba) is not a chicken. Only two weeks for his funeral? No. The funeral will not happen,” she stated.

Ernestina Fosuh reports Abusuapanin to Kumasi Police

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ernestina Fosuh filed a complaint against her uncle, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, over withdrawals from Daddy Lumba’s funeral fund.

Fosuh, accompanied by a group of other family members and Daddy Lumba’s longtime friend, Papa Shee, made the report on November 19.

