Ernestina Fosuh has slammed Daddy Lumba's second wife, Odo Broni, accusing her of colluding with Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu to raid the late singer's funeral account

In a family statement released after another day of testimony at the Kumasi High Court, Ernestina and her immediate relatives rejected the proposed funeral date

The funeral was rescheduled for December 13 after initially being postponed from December 6, with billboards advertising it springing up across the country

Daddy Lumba’s elder sister, Ernestina Fosuh, popularly known as Akosua Brimpongmaa, stirred drama on social media after slamming her late brother’s second wife, Odo Broni.

In a statement signed by herself and other immediate family members of Daddy Lumba, they disputed the decision to hold the late singer’s funeral on December 13, 2025.

Ernestina Fosuh also accused Odo Broni of colluding with their family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, to illegally withdraw funds from the funeral account.

She listed a litany of grievances against Odo Broni, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, and other members of the Daddy Lumba funeral committee, and stated multiple reasons why the current funeral date of December 13 was not feasible.

The statement was released following a heated day in the trial between Daddy Lumba's two wives, which ended with an alleged confrontation between Ernestina Fosuh’s children and relatives of Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu.

Below is the TikTok video of Ernestina Fosuh following the confrontation.

Ernestina Fosuh disputes Daddy Lumba’s funeral date

In the statement, which was released on November 24, Ernestina Fosuh and other immediate Daddy Lumba family members explained why holding the funeral on December 13 was not reasonable.

The reasons included:

Children are writing critical exams Autopsy and Investigations are still ongoing Immediate family abroad must apply for leave International Friends and Community must have time to attend

“Some of the late Mr. Fosuh's children, who reside in Germany and other countries, are preparing for major academic examinations that determine their future educational paths. These children are already enduring the painful emotional shock of losing their father. Expecting them to combine grief with high-stakes examinations is cruel, unfair, and psychologically harmful,” it read.

The family expressed its dismay that the funeral date, which Otumfuo’s panel of chiefs had proposed and which had not been agreed to, was being used to plan a funeral when a final determination had not been made.

Ernestina Fosuh slams Odo Broni over funds

In another portion of the statement, the immediate family, led by Ernestina Fosuh, accused Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu of making unauthorised withdrawals from the funeral fund.

They said it had been agreed during the last Manhyia meeting to dissolve the funeral committee and form a new one, but that the Abusuapanin was still using members of the old committee to access the funds.

“Abusuapanyin Kofi Owusu unlawfully withdrew GHS 200,000 from Cal Bank (East Legon) without the consent or knowledge of the direct family. The signatories who have been collaborating to withdraw funds are: Abusuapanyin Kofi Owusu, Ms Priscilla Ofori (Odo Broni), Mr. Collins Owusu Amankwah.

“Their close relationship has created a system with no checks and balances, especially now that they fully know the committee has been dissolved,” the statement read.

Below is the Instagram post with full details of the statement signed by Ernestina Fosuh and other immediate members of Daddy Lumba’s family.

Ernestina Fosuh invokes ‘Ntam kese’ on Abusuapanin

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ernestina Fosuh invoked Otumfuo’s great oath (ntam kese) on her uncle, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu.

The invocation of the oath occurred after the Kumasi High Court dismissed an application from Daddy Lumba’s elder sister seeking to place an injunction on his funeral.

