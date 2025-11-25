A new video showing relatives supporting Ernestina Fosuh and Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu shoving and screaming at each other has emerged on social media

The altercation, which occurred at the Kumasi High Court on November 24, 2025, marred the sixth day of the ongoing court case between Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the video, with many expressing support for Ernestina Fosuh in her feud with her uncle and the Lumba family head

A video of the confrontation that left Ernestina Fosuh furious at the Kumasi High Court on November 24, 2025, has emerged online and stirred mixed reactions.

The sixth day in the court case filed by Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, against his second wife, Odo Broni, and Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, ended in chaos as Ernestina Fosuh angrily stormed out of the building.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, she was in a heated mood as she complained about an unknown individual, believed to be one of Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu’s close relatives, physically assaulting someone.

After demonstrating the alleged attack, a fuming Ernestina Fosuh appeared to take either a photo or video of the assailant’s car, although it’s unclear what she planned to do with the ‘evidence’.

Other close family members supporting Ernestina Fosuh, including Mama China, were seen expressing outrage at the incident.

Video evidence of Ernestina Fosuh’s altercation emerges

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Greater One TV, the heated confrontation between Ernestina Fosuh and her supporting relatives, and Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu’s alleged supporting relatives could be seen playing out.

The Abusuapanin himself was not present, but Ernestina Fosuh had reportedly complained about the funeral date once again.

According to a court reporter, Daddy Lumba’s elder sister ranted against those following the Abusuapanin, who knew nothing about her brother while he was alive and were now attempting to profit off his death.

She allegedly placed a curse on any such person, which appeared to have started a shouting match leading to the physical confrontation.

The video showed the chaotic scenes in full, with people from both sides shoving each other.

Another video showed Ernestina Fosuh confronting a family member over the decision to announce December 13 as Daddy Lumba’s funeral date.

Reactions to Daddy Lumba’s family fight

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video showing the confrontation between Ernestina Fosuh and Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu’s supporters.

Ianabekre309 said:

"The most painful thing is that most of these people never saw Lumba when he was alive. The one who sold her TV and invested in his future is now facing the pain and consequence. This is painful, Akosua. God will fight for you. All you want to know is what killed your brother and fight for who made him."

PlainPlian🇬🇭🇺🇸 wrote:

"Ah, me I don’t understand ooo, someone’s brother's issue and you are challenging her? Ei."

Aboa sika commented:

"They are just crazy! Akosua Brimpngomaa, you have done a lot! Ay3yie ooo tom."

Ernestina Fosuh slams Odo Broni and Abusuapanin

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ernestina Fosuh slammed Odo Broni and Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu for allegedly misusing funeral funds.

In a statement signed by her and other immediate family members, they also rejected the December 13 funeral date, calling it unreasonable.

