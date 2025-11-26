A Ghanaian lawyer has explained why Nana Agradaa may face a sentence higher than 15 years after she filed a case appealing her conviction by a Circuit Court

The Amasaman High Court has agreed to commence the jailed preacher's appeal on December 4, 2025, as she seeks to regain her freedom

News of Nana Agradaa possibly facing a higher sentencestirred emotional reactions among her supporters, many of whom expressed skepticism over the possibility

Nana Agradaa may face more than 15 years in jail following the conclusion of her appeal process, a Ghanaian lawyer has explained, stirring apprehension among her fans.

The controversial televangelist was convicted of fraud and charlatanic advertisement by an Accra Circuit Court on July 3, 2025.

She was sentenced to 15 years in prison for allegedly swindling money from attendees at a 2022 service at her church, the Heaven Way Champion’s International Ministry.

Following her conviction, her lawyers quickly filed for bail pending appeal but the application was denied by the Amasaman High Court.

On November 21, news broke that the Amsaman High Court had set December 4 for the commencement of the jailed televangelist’s appeal, sparking jubilation among her fans.

Lawyer explains Nana Agradaa’s appeal process

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian lawyer Sammuel Kissiedu explained that Nana Agradaa’s appeal may backfire on her.

Speaking with Nana Romeo Welewele on Ekwansodwoodwoo on Okay FM on November 24, he said Nana Agradaa was convicted of fraud, which has a minimum penalty of 10 years and a maximum penalty of 25 years.

“In sentencing, the judges are guided by the law, so each offence and its corresponding jail term. In her case, defrauding by false pretenses attracts a jail term of 10-25 years. Once the judge is convinced you committed the offence by the prosecution proving its case beyond all reasonable doubt, you can be sentenced to any number of years within the range,” he said.

Lawyer Kissiedu added that after sentencing, you may appeal the decision at a higher court but the issue with that is if the High Court is not satisfied with the original sentencing, it may hand out a harsher sentence within the 10-25 years range.

“While you may appeal your conviction or your sentence with the hope that they reduce your sentence, in the appeal, the judge may increase your sentence. So we need to understand that she faces both outcomes,” he stated.

