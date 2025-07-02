Nana Romeo has advised single women over 35 to consider having children even if they are not married, stressing that time is running out due to the ticking biological clock

The broadcaster argued that the belief that women should wait for marriage before having children is outdated, urging women not to wait for formal marriage to become mothers

Nana Romeo emphasised that the primary purpose of marriage is procreation, and suggested that women should prioritise having children, even if marriage is not immediate

Ghanaian radio presenter and broadcaster Nana Romeo has started a heated conversation on social media with his controversial advice to single women over the age of 35.

In a recent video, Nana Romeo advised women not to wait for marriage before considering motherhood, particularly if they are still unmarried at that age.

According to him, the biological clock is ticking, and it is better to have children without waiting for the “perfect” relationship or formal marriage.

Speaking in a now-viral video, Nana Romeo shared his perspective, asserting that the primary motive of marriage is procreation, and women should not wait until they are married to have children.

"Ladies, if you are over 35 and still single, I suggest you consider having children now," he said. "Don’t wait for a man to marry you before you think about becoming a mother. The reality is that time is running out, and the biological clock waits for no one," he said.

The broadcaster went on to explain that women often believe waiting to give birth after marriage is a good choice due to society; however, in his view, this is an outdated notion.

He argued that the desire for women to marry before starting a family might be unrealistic for many who are still searching for the right partner.

Instead, he urged women to find a man and have children, even if marriage is not in the immediate picture.

Romeo's advice to single women triggers reactions

Nana Romeo's advice regarding single women over 35 considering motherhood without waiting for marriage has garnered mixed reactions from netizens.

Some social media users expressed strong support, agreeing with the idea that women should prioritise having children without feeling pressured by societal norms around marriage.

This group sees the advice as empowering and offering women the freedom to make choices based on their biological clock rather than waiting for the "perfect" relationship.

On the other hand, some netizens questioned the necessity of marriage or motherhood altogether, suggesting that women are not obligated to follow traditional paths.

@Equiya_adiepena wrote:

"He is right oo my fellow sisters."

@Mimagifty wrote:

"I agree with you perfectly."

@Frimpong_maa wrote:

"Y’all know that you don’t have to get married or have children….right? 🤣"

@Nana_quami_gye_nyame wrote:

"Sia advice sei."

@Nii_freshh wrote:

"Pushing for single motherhood and broken homes, all in the name of childbirth. Sadly, some women would also subscribe to such messages and then blame the men after for their actions! SMH."

Single women in their 30s advised to resist societal pressure

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman composed a message to her fellow women, especially those who are unwed.

In a TikTok video, the young woman cautioned women against falling for societal pressure to marry.

She said women should take their time to find the right partners and not marry before they are ready.

