Ghanaian actress Yvonne Okoro has introduced a top women's wear brand for her followers on Instagram

The A-lister who rarely posts photos from her vacation and private moments online looked classy in a two-piece outfit for her birthday shoot

Some social media users have commented on Yvonne Okoro's beautiful hairstyle and glam online

Ghanaian actress and style icon Yvonne Okoro has made a great return to social media to celebrate her 41st birthday in grand style.

The style influencer showcased her unique fashion sense with a viral look for her birthday photoshoot.

Yvonne Okoro looks terrific in a designer outfit for her 41st birthday photoshoot. Photo credit: @yvonneokoro.

Yvonne Okoro celebrates her 41st birthday

The celebrated actress opted for a striking designer two-piece ensemble by Marine Serre, which perfectly marked her new age.

For her birthday shoot, Yvonne Okoro wore an elegant long-sleeve bodycon top adorned with the signature moon motif, paired with form-fitting leggings that beautifully accentuated her curves.

For her birthday glam, she wore a centre-parted, coiled hairstyle, which framed her face perfectly, and flawless makeup that enhanced her radiant skin tone.

Yvonne Okoro complemented her look with gold platform shoes that not only added height but also elevated the overall elegance of her ensemble.

The actress is well-known for her extensive work in the Ghallywood and Nollywood industries, having starred in beloved films including Adam's Apples by Shirley Frimpng Manso and The President's Daughter.

One Night Guests, Peter Sedufia's next production, has confirmed a number of movie stars, including Yvonne. James Gardiner, Majid Michel, Roselyn Ngisah, and Yvonne Okoro are also in the cast.

The Instagram photos of Yvonne Okoro's 41st birthday look are below:

Yvonne Okoro turns heads in a classy floral dress

Ghanaian fashion influencer Yvonne Okoro wowed attendees at a recent event in a slanted ruched dress that showcased her enviable figure.

The beautifully crafted gown highlighted her curves flawlessly as she stole attention with her elegant makeup and hairstyle.

Yvonne highlighted her impeccable taste with her choice of accessories to complete her classy look.

The Instagram video of Yvonne Okoro rocking a stylish dress is below:

Yvonne Okoro promotes her sister's business

Yvonne Okoro has gained the respect of many after she promoted her sister's products online.

She has truly shown that women can work in the corporate world and still run their own side businesses. Yvonne Okoro posed in another exquisite two-piece ensemble.

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Okoro looks gorgeous in a podka dot dress ahead of her 41st birthday celebration. Photo credit: @yvonneokoro.

She brought attention to Mind Snack, her sister’s company that specialises in high-quality snacks promoting healthy living.

The A-lister smiled while encouraging her fans to embrace healthier lifestyle choices.

The Instagram photos of Yvonne Okoro modelling for her sister's business are below:

Yvonne Okoro's 40th birthday celebration sparks joy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Yvonne Okoro, who wore a simple dress to promote her 40th birthday.

The actress commemorated this significant achievement with a stylish video that garnered buzz and excitement among her followers.

Numerous celebrities, including colleagues like Adjetey Anang and Selly Galley, extended their heartfelt congratulations.

