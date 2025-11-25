2021 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Sarfoa, has announced her pregnancy on social media

The outspoken, beautiful queen looked gorgeous in a stylish ensemble as she posed for her pregnancy shoot

A bevvy of Ghanaian beauty queens and celebrities have commented on 2021 GMB winner Sarfoa's photos

2021 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) winner Sarfoa has shared her lovely pregnancy photos online.

Sarfoa, known in private life as Benedicta Sarfoa Asamoah, who represented the Ashanti Region in the prestigious pageant, looked flawless in stylish outfits for the pregnancy photoshoot.

2021 GMB winner Sarfoa becomes a mom

Ghanaian beauty queen Sarfoa has allegedly given birth to her first child before sharing her pregnancy photos online.

The new celebrity mother was photographed in a white short-sleeved maxi dress for her shoot. Sarfoa GMB wore heavy makeup, perfectly defined eyebrows, glossy lipstick, and completed her look with a centre-parted lustrous hairstyle.

The proud new dad looked classy in a stylish three-quarter-sleeved kaftan and matching trousers as he held Sarfoa for the lovey-dovey photoshoot.

2021 GMB winner wows with dance moves

2021 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Sarfoa had fun throughout her pregnancy journey, even while at work.

The presenter at TV3 network looked overly excited in a video, which was shot by Juliana Akosua Manu Afful at work.

The expectant mother, who showed up at work in an African print dress and beautiful braided hairstyle, sang a gospel song while rubbing her baby bump.

In the same video, she was spotted with some newscasters at Media General during a night out, where she exhibited her dance moves with her growing baby bump.

"God knows I’ve been waiting forever to post this!!!! Caption is everything that is said in this video🥺❤️ It’s been such a beautiful journey 🥰❤️🎊🎉 Congratulations 🎉🎊❤️🎈."

2021 GMB winner celebrates her husband's birthday

2021 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Sarfoa wrote an emotional message to celebrate her husband's birthday.

The beauty queen Sarfoa shared a short video of some memorable moments they shared on her husband's special day.

Sarfoa shared the video on Instagram with this caption:

"It’s our birthday 🥳🎂🥂🍾🎊 Happy birthday to you, my love @honktee. I say this all the time, but just know it again that you are what I prayed for, and I bless God for your life today. Age in grace, in power, in strength and in that confidence that the future is undeniably spectacular. ❤️❤️❤️ Have a great day Honourable (in mommy’s voice😅)."

Sarfoa GMB visits Otumfuo at Manhyia Palace

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about 2021 GMB winner Sarfoa who paid a courtesy call to the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, was visited by Sarfoa.

At the grand finale on October 3, 2021, the 24-year-old made the Ashanti Region proud after she won the GMB pageant.

She said Otumfuo has committed to funding her year-long initiative, which aims to assist convicts.

