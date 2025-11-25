Award-winning Ghanaian musician Kojo Antwi has gone viral with his dapper look for his birthday photoshoot

The hitmaker inspired the youth with his classy outfit and matching headwrap to mark his birthday in grand style

Some social media and famous celebrities have commented on Kojo Antwi's birthday look and photos from his donation on Instagram

Celebrated Ghanaian musician Kojo Antwi has wowed many as he untied his beautiful locs for his birthday shoot.

The husband of Ghanaian style influencer Rocklyn looked dapper in a yellow shiny custom-made long-sleeve shirt and tailored-to-fit trousers in the viral photos.

Kojo Antwi celebrates his birthday with dapper photos before his donation to the Weija-Gbawe Hospital. Photo credit: @kojoantwi.

Kojo Antwi celebrates his birthday

The Me Nya Ntaban hitmaker posed in different directions to show the length of his locs, which he usually styles with designer scarves.

The fashionable male musician Kojo Antwi captured attention with his designer sunglasses and a gold jewellery set.

An old photo of Kojo Antwi with his thick locs trend on Instagram before his birthday in 2025. Photo credit: @kojoantwi.

The talented musician shared the photos on Instagram with his caption:

"Grateful for another year of life, love, and music. Honouring this blessing with thanks and love. ❤️."

The Instagram photos of Kojo Antwi's look for his birthday in 2025 are below:

Kojo Antwi donates to Weija-Gbawe hospital

Ghanaian music legend, Kojo Antwi has donated some medical equipment to the Weija-Gbawe hospital to mark his birthday.

Kojo Antwi's wife and his youngest son were present during the donation as the superstar posed with the health workers.

He share the photos on Instagram with this caption:

"Marked my birthday with a visit to the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Hospital donating in support of the devoted healthcare workers who continue to serve our community with heart and compassion. 🤍."

The Instagram photos are below:

Kojo Antwi meets Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings

Ghanaian musician Kojo Antwi and his beautiful wife Rocklyn were spotted at the residence of the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings after her demise.

Kojo Antwi had the rare opportunity to take a picture with the son of the late former president Jerry John Rawlings as he mourned with the family.

Kojo Antwi stole the spotlight in a black long-sleeve one-piece kaftan and matching headwrap, while his wife looked flawless in a billowing sleeve outfit.

The Instagram photos of Kojo Antwi and Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings are below:

Kojo Antwi flaunts his young son

Ghanaian musician Kojo Antwi’s son has inspired many with his high fashion sense.

Ohene Antwi was photographed in a stylish long-sleeve shirt and trousers, which he paired with shiny black pointed shoes.

The legendary musician, who has over thirty hit songs, celebrated his son’s birthday with a sweet caption.

The Instagram photo of Kojo Antwi and his youngest son is below:

