Appiah Stadium caused a stir on social media when he delivered a doom prophecy to popular Ghanaian prophet, De-Lighter Roja

The two popular personalities met at the Prempeh Airport in Kumasi on November 27, during which the political commentator turned the tables on the man of God

Prophet Roja rose to prominence in Ghana after prophesying doom for the late defence minister, Edward Omane Boamah, a day before his tragic death

Controversial political commentator, Appiah Stadium, has stirred reactions on social media after prophesying doom for Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Roja.

The two personalities engaged in an interesting conversation during a chance meeting at the Prempeh International Airport in the Ashanti Regional capital of Kumasi.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Plus 1 TV on November 27, 2025, Appiah Stadium approached Prophet Roja, who was in a car.

He exchanged pleasantries with the man of God and informed him that he was a big fan of his work.

Appiah Stadium grabbed online attention with his next move, as he shared a prophecy with the man of God.

He stated that other pastors were plotting against Roja and that the prophet needed to be vigilant to stave off spiritual and physical attacks.

Prophet Roja has gained prominence in Ghana due to his alarming prophecies, some of which have been fulfilled.

Prophet Roja’s rise to fame

Born Samuel Henry, the founder and leader of the De-Lighter Roja Ministries, went viral in August in the immediate aftermath of the Obuasi helicopter crash that killed eight people, including five government officials.

In a video shared to his official TikTok page around 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, a day before the crash, the prophet sent out a warning to the then-Minister for Defence, Edward Omane Boamah.

Prophet Roja asked anyone close to the politician to contact him because he had an urgent message to deliver to him.

“Who is the current defence minister? Omane Boamah? Wherever he is right now, he should call me. Send this message to him for me. Whenever he sees this video, he should call me, my name is Prophet Roja,” he said.

A Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) Z-9 helicopter transporting Omane Boamah and four other government VIPs to Obuasi crashed the day after his dire warning, catapulting him to nationwide fame.

Prophet Roja prophesies doom for Boadi Nyamekye

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Roja prophesied doom for the Founder and leader of the Maker's House Chapel International, Professor Michael Boadi Nyamekye.

In a viral TikTok video, Prophet Roja, while addressing his congregation, stated that he had foreseen a cabal of some men of God plotting evil against Professor Nyamekye.

Prophet Roja urged his fellow preacher to be careful and outed some people close to him who were allegedly part of this plot.

