Prophet Roja is trending in the wake of his prophetic declaration about Professor Michael Boadi Nyamekye

Speaking at a church event, he stated that some men of God have plotted against Professor Michael Boadi Nyamekye, hence the need to be careful

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video have shared opinions on the disclosure

Ghanaian prophet Samuel Henry, popularly known as De Lighter Roja, has made a prophetic declaration about the Head and Founder of Maker's House Chapel International, Professor Michael Boadi Nyamekye.

In a video that has since gone viral on TikTok, Prophet Roja, who was speaking at a church event, stated that he foresaw men of God plotting evil against Professor Michael Boadi Nyamekye.

He then urged his colleague man of God, to be careful, saying people were against his progress.

Prophet Roja also mentioned the names of associates close to Professor Michael Boadi Nyamekye and urged them to remain faithful in their service to their boss.

“There is a plot against that man. I am seeing sixteen men of God. For the past eight years, they have been doing everything to bring that man of God down,” he said in the video.

Prophet Roja rose to fame after he made a declaration in August this year, calling on the late Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah to see him over a vision he had about him.

Unfortunately, that meeting never took place as Omane Boamah perished in the helicopter crash at Adansi Sikaman that claimed eight lives.

Roja shares doom prophecy for Chairman Wontumi

Recently, Prophet Roja went viral after he claimed to have received a vision in which Chairman Wontumi was jailed for 15 years for his alleged crimes.

Speaking on Onua TV's Onua Maakye show, the prophet called on loved ones of the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman to be steadfast in prayer.

According to him, Chairman Wontumi offended a certain individual who could guarantee his freedom from the prosecution he would face.

The prophet claimed that meetings had been held regarding Wontumi's prosecution and that the NPP bigwig could face severe consequences without God's intervention.

Reactions to Roja's prophecy for Professor Boadi Nyamekye

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared their views on it, with many saying nothing bad will happen to Professor Michael Boadi Nyamekye.

KakraFreeman wrote:

"This man must grow. You need to contact him and tell him personally."

GAB added:

"Prophet Dr Boadi Nyamekye — no weapon formed against him shall prosper."

Kofi wrote:

"I think this man works with informants. This info is already out there."

Pro. Dr Prince Brown opined:

"Akoa wei… Boadi is Boadi, and the enemies know Boadi, so go and contact him. This strategy is just hype."

Naa-Tennis added:

"So he wants to tell me he doesn’t know how to get in touch with him? Smh."

Araba Parker wrote:

"Oh my God, show him mercy! This is one man who doesn't have issues in our public domain. God rescue him."

Roja prophesies to Captain Smart on TV

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Roja gave a prophecy to Captain Smart during his appearance on Onua Maakye.

He shared some family secrets regarding the media personality's birth.

He also prophesied a future political career for Captain Smart, culminating in him becoming president.

