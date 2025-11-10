Appiah Stadium encountered Serwaa Amihere at the 29th GJA Awards at the Manhyia Palace on Saturday, November 8, 2025

In a viral video, the NDC activist bowed before the GHOne TV presenter as he praised her beautiful looks at the event venue

Appiah Stadium's encounter with Serwaa Amihere has triggered hilarious reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Controversial political activist Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, has courted attention following his latest public encounter with media personality Serwaa Amihere.

Appiah Stadium bows before Serwaa Amihere during an encounter at the 29th GJA Awards on November 8, 2025. Photo source: @gists_online

Source: TikTok

On Saturday, November 8, 2025, the 29th edition of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards was held at the Manhyia Palace.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and President John Dramani Mahama were among the several high-profile dignitaries present at the awards event honouring Ghanaian journalists for their strides in the profession.

GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, Otumfuo's son Nana Oheneba Nana Kwaku Duah, and other businessmen also attended the event.

GHOne TV presenter Serwaa Amihere, Esq., was the co-host of the ceremony alongside Nathaniel Attoh.

Appiah Stadium bows before Serwaa Amihere

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Appiah Stadium was spotted shaking hands with Serwaa Amihere as she arrived at the Manhyia Palace for the awards ceremony.

The media personality looked gorgeous, with her heavy makeup and glamorous dress, after entering the hall.

During their encounter, Appiah expressed his excitement at meeting Serwaa. He questioned the GHOne TV presenter whether she knew him, to which she replied in the affirmative.

The staunch NDC activist, awed by Serwaa's beauty, could not hide his excitement as he bowed before her.

Appiah later held the newly graduated lawyer's hand as he escorted her to the event room before the commencement of the event.

The video of Appiah Stadium bowing before Serwaa Amihere during their encounter at the 29th GJA Awards is below:

Appiah kneels on the road for Otumfuo

Appiah Stadium knelt on a busy road in the Ashanti Region as a convoy belonging to the Asantehene passed by.

The political activist encountered Otumfuo and his subjects on the road during their journey to Techire, a community situated in the Tano North Municipal District of the Ahafo Region.

Otumfuo was travelling to the region to cut sod for the new Newmont Mining project in the district.

Appiah Stadium kneels to pay tribute on a busy road as Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s convoy passes by him. Photo source: @appiah.stadium, Opemsuo Radio/Facebook

Source: TikTok

As the luxurious vehicles passed by him, Appiah Stadium held a pole stand with the Ashanti Kingdom's flag, which he energetically waved in the air.

He also showered praise on the Asantehene as he continued to kneel on the busy road.

He later stood up after Otumfuo's vehicles departed and placed the flag, which has a horizontal tricolour of gold, black, and green, beside another one he had brought along with him.

The video of Appiah Stadium kneeling to pay tribute as Otumfuo's convoy passes is below:

Reactions to Appiah Stadium bowing before Serwaa

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Awudu Musah commented:

"She is the most beautiful woman in Ghana."

ObaaAma-Nyarkoah said:

"She is beautiful 😍 🤩. But she was really expecting the assistant the guy gave him. ✌️✌️"

Caroline wrote:

"Ob3 ma girl yi ate atwi na asem asa."

Agyemang_joseph commented:

"Appiah Appiah Ei 😂."

Appiah defends Ibrahim Mahama against Maurice Ampaw

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium defended Ibrahim Mahama against criticism from Maurice Ampaw.

In a video, the NDC activist claimed that he had lived a better life as the businessman's servant than as a lawyer.

Appiah Stadium's emphatic defence of Ibrahim Mahama triggered mixed reactions from some Ghanaians on social media.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh