Wontumi Arrives in Court as Pastor Is Captured Praying Fervently for Him, Videos Stir Emotions
- Chairman Wontumi has got tongues wagging after a video of his arrival in court for his hearing on Thursday, November 27, went viral
- In the video, the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman was seen in his car as a man of God prayed fervently for him
- Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the incident
It was an emotional scene when the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, arrived in court on Thursday, November 4, 2025.
This comes after a video surfaced showing the NPP bigwig being prayed for as he prepared to enter the courtroom.
The video, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @ghana.eye, showed Wontumi in his car when a man, apparently a pastor, was also spotted holding the hand of the NPP chairman as he prayed fervently for him prior to his court hearing.
Standing next to the man who prayed with Chairman Wontumi was Koka, an ardent supporter of the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman and a panellist on Movement.
Wontumi was then in a cheerful mood, standing outside his car and exchanging pleasantries with Lawyer Gary Nimako as they engaged in a chat.
Another video also captured him in high spirits as he walked into the court building.
Two witnesses are expected to testify in the matter of the Republic vs Akonta Mining and Chairman Wontumi.
Wontumi standing trial over galamsey charges
Chairman Wontumi has been standing trial since Friday, October 10, 2025, when he first appeared at the Accra High Court to process his bail condition of GH₵25 million and secure his release.
He initially encountered a setback after the judge issued a bench warrant for his arrest for failing to appear in court without prior notice.
Since the trial began, the NPP bigwig has been spotted in a cheerful mood, often smiling broadly at the cameras.
Chairman Womtumi is being tried for alleged involvement in illegal mining activities also known as galamsey
Watch the video below:
Peeps React to Wontumi in Court
Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the moment.
kingsleyadushotos stated:
"The time he was fooling, where was the pastor?"
General mosquito opined:
"God forgive this pastor."
Majeed Bandagu added:
"Allah will fight for you, Chairman"
Moses Abor calls out NPP leadership
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Moses Abor, a stalwart of the NPP, slammed the party leadership for neglecting Chairman Wontumi amid his legal woes.
The Greater Accra Regional Youth Organiser of the NPP, in an interview, said no party top executive had visited the court to show solidarity for the embattled politician.
Moses Abor also questioned the unity among several members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) amid Chairman Wontumi's ordeal.
Source: YEN.com.gh
