First Lady Lordina Mahama drew attention after she was captured consoling the four children of the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings at the former first lady’s funeral

In a video, the first lady shared emotional hugs with the bereaved siblings, including a heartfelt moment with Kimathi Rawlings, who was very close to his mother

The funeral was held on November 28, 2025 and brought together leading political figures including President John Mahama, former President John Kufuor, and others

First Lady Lordina Mahama stirred reactions on social media after consoling the children of former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

The state funeral for the founder of the 31st December Women’s Movement took place on November 28, 2025, at the Black Star Square (formerly Independence Square) in Accra.

It was attended by several members of Ghana’s political elite, including President John Dramani Mahama, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential aspirant and former Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong, former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and others.

Other attendees included businessman and politician Nana Kwame Bediako, former Manhyia MP and NPP vice presidential candidate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO), Deputy Defence Minister Brogya Genfi, the Inspector General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohunu, and many others.

Nana Konadu’s children arrive at funeral

The four children of the former first lady, Zanetor, Kimathi, Amina, and Yaa Asantewaa Rawlings, arrived early to their mother’s funeral on November 28.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, they followed the pallbearers carrying the casket with their mother's mortal remains as it made its appearance at the Black Star Square.

The four children of former President Jerry John Rawlings and Nana Konadu subsequently took their place at the event grounds.

As the event began, prominent Ghanaians who arrived made their way to the seating location of the four bereaved children to commiserate with them over the loss of their mother.

Below is an Instagram video showing the Agyeman-Rawlings' children arriving at the Black Star Square for their late mother's funeral.

Lordina Mahama consoles Nana Konadu’s children

In another video seen by YEN.com.gh, President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina, approached the Agyeman-Rawlings children to express their condolences over their mother’s passing.

In a touching moment, the first lady was seen sharing hugs with the bereaved children and consoling them over their loss.

She appeared to share a special moment with Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings, Nana Konadu’s only son and her personal aide, who accompanied her to every event she attended.

The Instagram video of Lordina Mahama consoling Nana Konadu’s children is below.

Yaa Asantewaa causes stir at mother's funeral

The business executive recreated her mother's signature look for the event, appearing in a custom-made two-piece ensemble and a matching headwrap that evoked memories of the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

