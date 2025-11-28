Former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' grandchildren paid a glowing tribute at her state funeral on November 28 , 2025

The grandchildren's tribute was read by Leilani Rawlings, the first daughter of Dr Zanetor Rawlings, who spoke with a foreign accent

A video of Leilani's emotional tribute to her grandmother, which surfaced online, got many reacting to the accent and light skin

The state funeral for the late former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings has been held at the Black Star Square in Accra on Friday, November 28, 2025.

Many took turns to pay tributes to Mrs Agyeman-Rawlings, who passed away on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at the Greater Accra Regional (Ridge) Hospital after a short illness.

Zanetor Rawlings' first daughter, Leilani Rawlings, pays glowing tribute to her grandmother, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, at her state funeral on November 28, 2025. Photo source: Citi FM

Among the tribute payers were the grandchildren of the former First Lady. Led by Leilani Agyeman-Rawlings, the first child of Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, they delivered a poignant eulogy to their family matriarch.

“She is and will always be my hero. She leaves behind memories that time can never erase. Memories, stories, and impact that will linger on. The greatest way we can honour her is by living fully, boldly, and joyfully as she did. Now is our turn to follow her lead,” Leilani read.

The grandchildren also celebrated Konadu’s distinctive fashion sense, both at home and in public, and highlighted her immense contribution to Ghana’s culture and arts, recalling cherished moments from the iconic storytelling programme, By the Fireside.

See video of Leilani reading the tribute below:

Leilani Rawlings speaks in thick foreign accent

Apart from getting mourners and social media users emotional with the tribute, Leilani Rawlings also caught attention with the way she sounded. She spoke with a thick foreign accent which one could mistake for foreign-born lady.

Even though Leilani has an Irish-British father, she was born and brought up in Ghana. She attended the Ghana International School.

Watch the full video of the tribute from Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings grandchildren:

Legacy of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, widow of Ghana's former President Jerry John Rawlings, holds the distinction of being the nation's longest-serving First Lady, a role she occupied through multiple phases of her husband's leadership.

Her tenure as First Lady began during the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC) military government, serving from June 4 to September 24, 1979.

She returned to the position under the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) military administration, serving from December 31, 1981, through January 6, 1993.

Following Ghana's return to constitutional democracy, she continued as First Lady throughout her husband's two elected presidential terms, from January 7, 1993, to January 6, 2001.

Her influence extended far beyond ceremonial duties. Nana Konadu emerged as a formidable advocate for women's rights and social development, establishing the 31st December Women's Movement, which became a powerful vehicle for women's empowerment across Ghana.

She later carved out her own political path by founding the National Democratic Party (NDP), demonstrating her commitment to active political engagement and leadership in her own right.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings remains Ghana's longest-serving First Lady, having served from December 31, 1981, to January 6, 2001. Photo source: Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

Reactions to Leilani's accent at Konadu's funeral

The video of Leilani Rawlings' tribute to Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings has sparked reactions online. While some noted the difference in her skin colour that she is fairer, many others referenced her tone and accent.

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions below.

Nathaniel Bawah said:

"Half-caste grandchild. Nice one."

Kobbie Owusu said:

"She is fine mmom"

Jacob Breakthrough Akutu said:

"Is she trying to slang? Which one be Nana kinedu?"

Rosary Love Stevens said:

"Was she the only grandchild? Everything I heard seemed to be directed at her alone. And why was only her picture used? I saw two ladies there."

Zanetor shares Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' last moments

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings had spoken about the passing of her mother, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, on Thursday, October 23, 2025.

According to Zanetor, her mother was well and attended a funeral the previous day, which turned out to be her farewell.

