Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings has earned the respect of many after she recreated her late mom's signature look at the state funeral

The business executive looked flawless in a custom-made two-piece ensemble and a matching headwrap to mourn her late mom

Some social media users have praised Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings for honouring her late mom's legacy

Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings, the second daughter of the late former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, has honoured her mother's memory by channelling her iconic look at her state funeral.

The Executive Director of the JJ Foundation looked elegant in a black ensemble as she paid her respects to her late mother.

Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings rocks a stylish outfit to her late mom, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' state funeral. Photo credit: @tv3

Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings slays like her late mom

Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings has stepped into the footsteps of her late mother, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, a global fashion icon.

The confident and poised Yaa Asantewaa was dressed to perfection in a long-sleeved, collared top, featuring a belt, reminiscent of her mother’s signature style.

She completed her chic look with a black, form-fitting long skirt to mourn her late mom, and opted for black designer pointed high heels to add height, elegance, and a touch of confidence.

Yaa Asantewaa turned heads with her beautifully tied headwrap, complemented by designer sunglasses that helped her mask her sorrow from the public.

Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings mourns her mother's passing

Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings made a rare public appearance following the death of her mother.

She was seen tenderly comforting her younger sister, Amina, after their mother’s passing. The two sisters share a special bond, with their birthdays falling just one day apart: Amina was born on March 1, and Yaa Asantewaa on March 2.

During the official press launch following their mother's death, Yaa Asantewaa supported Amina with warmth and strength during this difficult time.

Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings looks elegant in a stylish outfit to give a speech at an event before her mom's passing. Photo credit: @tv3.

She caught the public's attention with her elegant look: a crisp white long-sleeve shirt paired with a black skirt and stylish burgundy heels. Her long braids cascaded beautifully beneath a chic summer hat, adding to her graceful appearance.

Amina, equally radiant, wore a simple African print dress and black flats that highlighted her natural beauty and poise.

Ghana mourns the late Nana Konadu

The state funeral of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, Ghana's longest-serving First Lady and wife of the late Jerry John Rawlings, the first President of the Fourth Republic, took place at Black Star Square on Friday, November 28, 2025. The event has evoked deep sadness across the nation.

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries, including former President John Dramani Mahama, Ghana's first female Vice President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and other notable politicians and public figures.

Who is Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings?

Born on November 17, 1948, in Cape Coast to J.O.T. Agyeman and Felicia Agyeman (both of blessed memory), Nana Konadu was an Ashanti royal raised in an environment of discipline, ambition, and leadership.

She attended Achimota School before pursuing a degree in Arts with a specialisation in Textile Design at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, where she served as Deputy SRC Secretary and later as SRC Secretary. She also held roles within the National Union of Ghana Students.

Her academic achievements include a Diploma in Interior Design from the London College of Arts, a Diploma in Advanced Personnel Management from the Management Development and Productivity Institute (1979), a Certificate in Development from GIMPA (1991), and a Senior Fellow Diploma in Policy Studies and Non-Profit Sector Economic Development from Johns Hopkins University (1994).

Between 1974 and 1980, she worked with the Union Trading Company in Accra and later with Nanali Africarts from 1980 to 1984. During this period, she founded the 31st December Women’s Movement, which played a significant role in advancing the socio-economic empowerment of women across Ghana.

In 1977, Nana Konadu married Jerry John Rawlings, then an Air Force Officer who would later serve as Head of State and President. Their marriage, blessed with four children, Zanetor, Yaa Asantewaa, Amina Agyeman-Rawlings, and Kimathi, became a powerful partnership that greatly influenced Ghana’s political history and progress on gender equality.

