Former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings has joined her husband, former President J.J. Rawlings, in blessed memory

The mantle to continue their legacy as one of Ghana's influential families in politics has fallen on their four children

Here are brief profiles of Zanetor, Yaa Asantewaa, Amina, and Kimathi Rawlings and what they do

The late Jerry John Rawlings and his wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, built one of the most formidable political brands in Ghana.

JJ and Nana Konadu Rawlings' children, Kimathi, Yaa Asantewaa, Amina, and Zanetor Rawlings mourn their mother.

For almost 20 years, between December 31, 1981 and January 6, 2000, they were the first couple, and many years after that, they still held huge political influence

With the passing of Rawlings on November 12, 2020, their influence dwindled, even though Nana Konadu tried to sustain it.

A Rawlings family portrait featuring JJ Rawlings, Nana Konadu, Zanetor, Yaa Asantewaa, Amina, and Zanetor from their days as the first family.

Following the passing of Konadu, the matriarch herself on October 23, 2025, the mantle of sustaining the Rawlings legacy has fallen onto their four children, Zanetor, Yaa Asantewaa, Amina, and Kimathi.

In this article, YEN.com.gh delves into the details and accomplishments of Rawlings' children.

1. Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings

The eldest of the Rawlings children, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, had her basic education at the North Ridge Lyceum and Achimota School before proceeding to the Wesley Girls' SHS in Cape Coast, where she completed in 1996. From Wesley Girls, she moved to Ireland to study medicine at the Royal College of Surgeons.

Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings speaks at the 42nd anniversary of the June 4 Uprising in 2021.

She worked as a medical doctor before venturing into full-time politics after unseating the then incumbent, Nii Armah Ashittey, in the NDC parliamentary primaries at Klottey-Korle in November 2015.



In 2016, she won the parliamentary seat against NPP's Philip Addison, and has since maintained the constituency for the NDC, winning elections in 2020 and 2024.

Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings campaigns at an NDC rally.

A mother of three, she has built a reputation as an advocate for women's and children's rights in Ghana, balancing her medical career with her political responsibilities.

2. Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings

Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings is the second daughter of JJ Rawlings and Nana Konadu. She attended Achimota School before continuing her education at Trinity College. She completed her undergraduate degree in Economics and Social Studies at the University of Dublin in Ireland and pursued postgraduate studies at Boston University.

Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings addresses the gathering at an event on June 22, 2025.

Before her father's passing in 2020, Yaa Asantewaa used to work at her father's office as a Business Affairs Executive. Currently, she is the Executive Director of the JJ Rawlings Foundation.

3. Amina Agyeman-Rawlings

The third daughter is Amina Agyeman-Rawlings, who attended North Ridge Lyceum and Morning Star Schools in Accra for her basic education. She attended Millfield School in the UK, where she completed a two-year Advanced level course.

Amina Rawlings, the third daughter of Nana Konadu and JJ Rawlings is a lawyer.

She holds an LLM in Petroleum Law & Policy from the University of Dundee's Centre for Energy, Petroleum and Mineral Law and Policy (CEPMLP). With over a decade of legal experience, Amina holds memberships in several prestigious professional organisations, including the International Bar Association, Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, and the UK Energy Lawyers Group.

4. Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings

Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings, the youngest child and only son of the family, attended North Ridge Lyceum and Morning Star School. He earned a Bachelor of Science in International Business from Aston University in Birmingham, England. He has also completed specialised training in oil and gas production and industry negotiations through MDT International.

Kimathi Rawlings' looks often draw comparisons between his and his late father.

Kimathi has been based in London, where he works as a Commercial and Portfolio Advisor at Eni, a multinational oil and gas corporation.



He recently tied the knot with a white lady in a simple wedding, with his mother and siblings in attendance.

