One of Maame Dokono's six children, Sabrina Adarkwa, has popped up with beautiful photos on social media

Sabrina, the actress' fifth child, shared the photos on her Instagram as she celebrated her birthday on November 28, 2025

The gorgeous photos of Sabrina excited many of her followers, who wished her well on her special day

Sabrina Adarkwa, a daughter of celebrated Ghanaian actress Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono, marked her birthday with an elegant celebration.

Sabrina, who is Maame Dokono's fifth child and youngest daughter, turned a year older on Friday, November 28, 2025.

To commemorate the occasion, she shared beautiful photos on social media that showcased her radiant beauty. The images captured Sabrina looking absolutely breathtaking in an exquisite outfit chosen for her special day.

The Instagram post featured Sabrina in a striking corseted dress which highlighted her hourglass shape. The short beaded and form-fitting mini dress had a cutout detail at the front.

It showcased horizontal stripes in shades of pink, green, and silver beadwork throughout. It featured short sleeves.

She completed her glamorous look with a sleek hairstyle and minimal jewellery, allowing the intricate beadwork of the dress to take centre stage.

Sharing the photos, three in the carousel, Maame Dokono's daughter wished herself a happy birthday, noting that she does show up often on social media.

"365 days above the GROUND AND IM GRATEFUL.HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME❤️❤️(the only time I show up.lol)," she said.

Maame Dokono celebrates last daughter Sabrina

Moments after her birthday post, Sabrina's mother also shared her photos to mark her new age. In her caption, Maame Dokono described Sabrina as her dearest daughter, while praying for her day to be bright and wonderful.

"To my dearest daughter, Happy Birthday! I hope your day is as bright and wonderful as you are. May all your wishes come true. I love you," she captioned the photos.

