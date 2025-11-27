Ghanaian actress Pascaline Edwards has recounted how she was mocked for not having her children

The screen diva explains that some fans and even her colleagues in the movie industry maltreated her

Some social media users have applauded her for sharing her inspiring story with the youth in the entertainment industry

Ghanaian actress Pascaline Edwards has opened up about a bitter experience she faced in the movie industry.

The award-winning star recounted how she was mocked by colleagues and others in a now-viral video.

Pascaline Edwards says Ghanaians mocked her for having children. Photo credit: @pascalineedwards.

Pascaline Edwards mocked for not having more children

Pascaline Edwards has explained how she was physically and mentally abused for not having children.

The actress stated in a viral video that she had a six-month-old baby before acting in her first movie.

Due to pressure at home to care for her younger siblings, she kept her private life separate, which led many to believe she was not interested in having children.

She nearly moved the Neat FM presenter to tears as she described how some people insulted her for always wearing expensive jewellery and clothes.

Pascaline recalled a rumour that she was involved in a bad lifestyle, which made her cry. However, her elder brother’s advice helped her become a fearless woman.

The Facebook video is below:

Ghanaians react to Pascaline Edwards's video

Akua Sita Musah stated:

"She sacrificed herself for her family, and I hope they are appreciative and now doing well enough to come through for her if she ever needs it."

Damian Ferdinand stated:

"My favorite artress in the olden days."

Kwabena Appiah stated:

"Forever young woman."

Stanley Afriyie stated:

"Reference di3 it's very important."

Ohenebabaa Akua Kyerew Barnes stated:

"Sister sister...they dont know la."

Judith Judith stated:

"Wow, this lady always looking beautiful."

Alex Koranteng stated:

"Mom’s you are still beautiful queen."

Alex Adu Gyamfi stated:

"Ms. Pascaline Edwards,one of my favorite cast, wow, I never knew she has to suffer like this.... I hope her siblings would appreciate her."

Comfortable zone stated:

"That's not a problem, I rented a room yesterday and I have forgotten the route to the house."

Sly Roma stated:

"You are among of my favorite actress those times."

Pascaline Edwards slays in beautiful outfits for her latest photoshoot. Photo credit: @pascalineedwards.

Pascaline Edwards flaunts her plush mansion

Veteran Ghanaian actress Pascaline Edwards recently flaunted her lavish mansion in a viral video.

The award-winning fashion designer's luxurious residence features elegant furnishings and exquisite décor.

In the video, the actress descends a grand staircase with poise and confidence, proudly showcasing her home’s beauty.

The Instagram video of Pascalline Edwards' plush mansion is below:

Pascaline Edwards says GBC still owes her

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Pascaline Edwards, who shared her views on the financial realities of acting in Ghana.

She stated that while acting can build a personal brand, it is not enough to create lasting wealth.

She added that the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) still owes her 50 pesewas, an amount from the old currency equivalent to 5,000 cedis, a reflection of the challenges actors face in receiving fair compensation.

