A video claiming to show Daddy Lumba’s wedding with his first wife, Akosua Serwaa, has resurfaced after the Kumasi High Court dismissed her case against Odo Broni

The court determined on November 28, 2025, that her German marriage certificate could not be authenticated and directed that both of the singer's wives be recognised

Supporters of Akosua Serwaa have circulated the alleged wedding video as attempted proof of a valid German civil marriage, sparking debate among social media users

A video showing the supposed wedding ceremony between Daddy Lumba and Akosua Serwaa in Germany has surfaced following the conclusion of the court case over widowhood rites.

Alleged footage of Daddy Lumba and Akosua Serwaa's German wedding in 2004 surfaces after the Kumasi High Court ruling about his widows. Image credit: @ohemaa_lumba, @josiah.maame

Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, dragged his second wife, Odo Broni, before the Kumasi High Court, seeking a declaration that she is the late highlife legend’s only legal wife.

She argued that she married the late singer customarily in 1991 and under German civil law in 2004.

Akosua Serwaa, represented by Lawyer William Kusi Esq, said Odo Broni was merely the late singer’s mistress and not a legally wedded wife.

She also argued that even if Daddy Lumba married his second wife customarily, as she claimed, the marriage was invalid since German civil law did not allow him to marry anyone else while his first marriage remained in effect.

Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur, presiding over the case, ruled on November 28, 2025, that Akosua Serwaa failed to prove that she was Daddy Lumba’s only legal wife.

She stated that the certificate of her German wedding presented before the court could not be authenticated.

The judge directed that both women be recognised as Daddy Lumba’s spouses, and for the family to determine who should be allowed to perform widowhood rites at his funeral.

Below is a YouTube video with details of the verdict against Akosua Serwaa.

Daddy Lumba’s apparent wedding video surfaces

Following the ruling, which was heavily debated on social media, a video purporting to show the civil wedding ceremony between Daddy Lumba and Akosua Serwaa has surfaced.

The video showed the late highlife musician, his wife, and a few other friends and family, undergoing what appeared to be a civil wedding ceremony.

The happy couple signed their documents, which were received by a man believed to be the registrar for such ceremonies.

Akosua Serwaa’s allies shared the video as conclusive proof that she married Daddy Lumba under German civil law and bemoaned the judge’s refusal to accept the marriage as valid.

The TikTok video of Akosua Serwaa and Daddy Lumba’s alleged wedding ceremony is below.

Akosua Serwaa's family members weep after the Kumasi High Court dismissed her lawsuit against Daddy Lumba's second wife, Odo Broni. Image credit: DrMahamuduBawumia

Akosua Serwaa's family weeps after verdict

YEN.com.gh also reported that Akosua Serwaa's family members broke down in tears after the Kumasi High Court ruled against her claim to be Daddy Lumba's only legal wife.

In a viral video from the court premises, several family members, including a woman who described herself as the embattled widow's mother, broke down uncontrollably.

Ghanaians shared mixed reactions to the video of Akosua Serwaa's family members losing their composure over the Kumasi High Court ruling over Daddy Lumba's lovers.

