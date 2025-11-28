The Kumasi High Court ruled that Akosua Serwaa’s German marriage documents are not recognised in Ghana, denying Akosua Serwaa’s claim as the sole legal wife of Daddy Lumba

The court directed that funeral and widowhood rites follow Akan customary law, leaving Daddy Lumba’s family, led by the Abusuapanyin, to determine the process

William Kusi, the lawyer for Akosua Serwaa, said that the legal team respects the court’s decision despite disagreement and will advise Akosua Serwaa on the next steps

After many months of trial and public discussion, the Kumasi High Court has made a final ruling in the longstanding legal case involving Daddy Lumba and his potential wives.

The High Court ruled that Akosua Serwaa's claim of having a legally valid marriage with Daddy Lumba in Germany is not valid under Ghanaian law and therefore cannot be used to assert that she is Daddy Lumba's legal wife.

The court also rejected Akosua Serwaa's request for exclusive recognition as a widow or control over Daddy Lumba's funeral and burial arrangements.

Akosua Serwaa's marriage ordinance rejected

The ruling states that the marriage she claimed to have entered into was not an "ordinance" marriage, a type of civil-law marriage recognised in Ghana.

Furthermore, the court indicated that Akosua Serwaa did not present sufficient evidence to support her claim of a legally binding ordinance marriage that would supersede customary laws.

This verdict places full authority over widowhood rites and funeral arrangements with Daddy Lumba’s family, headed by the Abusuapanyin.

Two women connected to the late artist were instructed by the High Court to pursue traditional means of resolving their dispute over ownership of his works, rather than relying on the German marriage document or external claims of sole ownership.

"Kuna"is an African customary practice in which a widow or widower may become a husband or wife to another partner under customary law.

The court ruled that the family would determine how to proceed and that subsequent actions would follow traditional practices as established by the Akan people, rather than through the courts.

William Kusi broke silence after court ruling

Only a few hours after the court’s ruling, Akosua Serwaa’s attorney issued his first public statement outside the Kumasi High Court regarding the decision.

In calm but determined tones, Lawyer William Kusi stated that his legal team disagreed with the ruling; however, as an attorney, he had an obligation to respect the court’s final decision.

He clarified that the High Court ruled that the German marriage document was not recognised, and therefore, there was nothing more that could be done legally at this point.

He added that they would need time to counsel their client on the options moving forward.

Lawyer Kusi expressed appreciation for all those who supported him throughout the process and extended special gratitude to his wife, Akosua Pinamang, for her unwavering support during this journey.

With the legal chapter now closed, focus shifts to the family of the late music icon as they determine funeral arrangements and future steps through customary obligations.

The ruling marks the end of a lengthy dispute that has captured national attention and sparked widespread discussion on the complexities of marriage laws, tradition, and the rights of surviving partners in Ghana.

